A Beautiful Home With Bright, Colourful Interiors

A lot of houses (and office buildings and shopping malls… ) opt for strictly neutral colours these days. And although there is nothing wrong with that (neutral tones do lend a certain elegance to a structure), we can’t help but miss the good old days when vibrant tones were all the rage.

It would seem that a certain rustic villa in Brazil felt the same, for it treats us to a grace of vibrant colours (not too much, though) to conjure up inspiring and tasteful interiors. Add to that some high ceilings, sundrenched interiors, and sleek versions of country-style furniture, and we have a home that ticks off just about every requirement on our dream home wish list.

Let’s take a look…