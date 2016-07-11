​10 Small Patios Bursting With Style

Living in a small (no, scratch that word – let’s go with ‘modest’) space means giving up some extras that other, larger residences can enjoy: a garden, a guest bedroom, or even a dining room.

But every so often, no matter how limited the legroom in a smaller space is, a little lap of luxury gets added to it – and when this happens to be a charming little terrace, then it’s all good! The terrace can play host to a number of different functions: teatime with a friend, catching up on work, reading the latest bestseller on your Kindle… all of these, and more, can be enjoyed on that stylish little terrace.

So, let’s hear it for the clever little terrace by looking at 10 examples of modest terraces that pack a rather big punch style-wise!