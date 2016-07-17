An Incredible and Surprising Transformation

If we head to Bayswater in London today, we will find that while it is close to Hyde Park, it often still features very old-fashioned homes from when the area was developed just after World War II. There have been so many conversion projects on the agenda in the region, which means it could soon be as popular as parts of West London.

Today, we are going to look at an old ground floor apartment, which underwent an extraordinary restoration by The Lady Builder. The whole identity of the building was changed, raising the value of the property enormously.

Let's see how this dilapidated home became a suitable apartment for the London elite!