A Home With a Stunning and Open but Cosy Interior

The model homes of our times place great priority and importance on privacy. Homes and rooms in homes are optimised to ensure discretion. This is especially true in family homes, where several family members in different stages of their life need to be accommodated.
Today, however, we will look at different type of home, where the inhabitants are not bound by the needs of a modern family. In an old suburb of Tokyo, a couple wanted a home with strong exterior boundaries for privacy from the outside, but freedom of space within the home itself. This presented a unique design brief, and the architects, Shijing Xiu Tree, rose to the challenge in a spectacular fashion. The home you'll see today is nothing near ordinary, and will surely spark a sense of wonder and longing for creativity in your own home environment.
This very unique home caught our eye immediately, and we are certain you'll be won over by its particular design and serene living space. Let's take a closer look…
Here is our first look at the house in question. This black, cubist building definitely looks like a very private residence, and does not encourage much interaction with the outside. This is, however, exactly what the clients wanted—a private sanctuary in the suburbs.
The bold structure is very impressive in its own right. Imagine walking down the street and see a house which seems to have no windows! It must be a strange and intruiging sight indeed. The black appearance conjures an atmosphere of mystery and produces a unique aesthetic.
Moving through the obscure front entrance into the home's interior, we get quite a different impression than what we were exposed to outside. The interior of the house is vast and open, light and whimsical. This cannot be more in contrast to the impression generated with the exterior of the home.
Here in the home's interior, there is no need for barriers or privacy measures, as the married couple is the building's only inhabitants. Well, except for the family dog! The architects thus took it upon themselves to transform this 80 square meters’ house into an open sanctuary with no barriers. There is also no direct contact with the outside world. As you can see, there are no traditional windows present in this building.
This picture provides us the perfect opportunity to discuss the clear star of the show. In this image, we can see the centre of the home's design and the undisputed heart of the house. In the middle of the structure, we find two atriums, closed off by glass to the rest of the interior. Inside these atriums, we can see a beautiful collection of plants and greenery. These indoor gardens can bring nothing but tranquillity to the home.
We can also see that these features are the only source of natural light to the home, in the absence of traditional windows in the outer walls. Above the atrium containing the plants, we natural light streams in via skylights, which not only provides essential sunlight to the growing plants, but also leave the entire home in a soft, natural glow and serene atmosphere.
We have already seen how the hallways and living space wrap around the atriums, which are really the only space divisions within the home. Here we can see a hallway flanked by the two atriums, and filled with a constant beautiful scenery. The wooden floor and ceiling resonates with this strong natural presence, and continues the warm atmosphere throughout the home.
To the left of this image we can see the bedroom. Well, we should rather say that it is a bedroom-type space, as it has no physical partitions from the rest of the home. This little corner house a comfortable bed and television, whilst also having a full view of the relaxing natural scenes surrounding it. What could be more soothing?
Lastly, we take a look at a very spectacular bathroom to suit this very spectacular home! The room is stone white and minimal, with absolutely no ornamentation. We have to ask who would want any ornamentation with views such as these?!
The bathtub is submerged in the floor, adding to the minimalist design of the space and fitting into the environment. The tub is also nestled right next to one of the atriums, ensuring an unobstructed view of the greenery whilst soaking luxuriously in the tub. The stone used for the flooring here gives the space a very sophisticated and refined appearance. Pure and simple, letting nature take centre stage.
