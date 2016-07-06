A Home With a Stunning and Open but Cosy Interior

The model homes of our times place great priority and importance on privacy. Homes and rooms in homes are optimised to ensure discretion. This is especially true in family homes, where several family members in different stages of their life need to be accommodated.

Today, however, we will look at different type of home, where the inhabitants are not bound by the needs of a modern family. In an old suburb of Tokyo, a couple wanted a home with strong exterior boundaries for privacy from the outside, but freedom of space within the home itself. This presented a unique design brief, and the architects, Shijing Xiu Tree, rose to the challenge in a spectacular fashion. The home you'll see today is nothing near ordinary, and will surely spark a sense of wonder and longing for creativity in your own home environment.

This very unique home caught our eye immediately, and we are certain you'll be won over by its particular design and serene living space. Let's take a closer look…