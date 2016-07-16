A Small, Smart and Clever Home

Based in Schleiden, Germany, today's homify 360 is a design that any South African could learn a tip or two from.

Created by design professionals, Danke Architects, this is a home that makes the absolute most of the natural surrounds available to it. As you know, many South African homes are set in idyllic settings with views of valleys, mountains, seas or lakes. Even the city views can be beautiful. Learning how other countries utilise designs to make the most of these views is very valuable!

Let's go and explore this home, which would look just as at home in South Africa as it does in Germany!