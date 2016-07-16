A Small, Smart and Clever Home

Based in Schleiden, Germany, today's homify 360 is a design that any South African could learn a tip or two from.
Created by design professionals, Danke Architects, this is a home that makes the absolute most of the natural surrounds available to it. As you know, many South African homes are set in idyllic settings with views of valleys, mountains, seas or lakes. Even the city views can be beautiful. Learning how other countries utilise designs to make the most of these views is very valuable!
Let's go and explore this home, which would look just as at home in South Africa as it does in Germany!
From this image, we can see how the home splits over two levels, jutting out from the landscape so that it is suspended over the side of the hill.
We can see how large glass windows and doors allow the home to spill out onto the landscape so that the panoramic views can be spotted from just about any room in the house.
The balcony is small, yet sophisticated. It allows for the residents in this home to stand outside under the stars or sit in this space while they have their morning coffee. The large glass doors also allow for ventilation throughout the home. Imagine how great this would be for a South African summer!
From the front of the house, we can see how impressive yet private it is.
The designers have gone for a very neutral facade with white walls and grey and wooden finishes. This keeps it modern, understated and subtle, despite its size.
Despite how open the home is on the balcony side, on this side we can see how private and secure the home is—perfect for a South African family. The high white walls and small windows ensure that the family can go about their business without anyone peeking inside.
Doesn't this side of the house pique your interest, though? Don't you want see what's inside?
From this side of the home, we can see how the white facade, works with light wood and the grey finishes, creating a very impressive and sophisticated design.
The house looks much bigger from this angle, perched over the landscape. It's a very dramatic and striking design.
We can also see a touch of red in the facade, which brings a little bit of personality, charm, character and colour to the design.
We can also see how the designers have utilised different volumes and shapes throughout the exterior to create a very unique looking home.
You may have noticed that apart from the front, which was more private, the designers have used glass throughout the facade to ensure that there are 180 degree views of the whole landscape.
The large glass windows and doors also ensure that natural light can filter into the home, creating a very warm, fresh, light and cosy space.
The doors and windows are finished in a light wood, which contrasts beautifully with the white facade. Don't you love the large, sweeping terrace? With the right furniture, this could become a space that looks like it comes out of the pages of a design magazine!
Remember how we noticed the touch of colour in the facade when we saw the back of the house? Well the front door features this prominently with a bright red door frame. This works with the glass windows, which flank the front door.
If you have a neutral facade, it can be a wonderful idea to add a splash of colour to it. This can be done in the form of the door frame, like in this design, or the window frames or window shutters can be painted a bright colour. If you're feeling particularly creative, you can paint the front door a beautiful and bold colour.
You'll also notice there is a little pot plant next to the front door. Vases of flowers or pots of plants can really enhance a home, with a subtle form of natural decor.
The terrace is slightly bigger than the balcony, with gorgeous furniture that turns it into a very functional and cosy space.
A bench allows the residents to curl up with a good book or bird watch, while the table and chairs create an outdoor dining area. Imagine sipping on cool lemonades and relaxing in the sunshine with a plate of cold salad!
Remember that when it comes to terrace furniture, you want to opt for durable pieces that are going to withstand the harsh weather conditions. Opt for quality furniture that is designed for the outdoors.
This is one of the best spots in the house and would be perfect for a South African home. Here you could really enjoy the summer months!