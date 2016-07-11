​Before and After: An Old Building Gets a New Life

From houses to office buildings, and almost everything in between, homify is your one-stop source for all things relating to architectural creations and interior design.
Today’s ‘before and after’ piece takes us to a run-down church (completed back in 1891) that was left in severe ruins. Time and a number of other elements had taken their toll, and it was up to a stylish architect with a keen eye for detail to restore this place of worship.
Want to see what transpired? So do we!
Scoping out the old interiors of the ruined church, we discover a vision that is almost artistic. Walls overrun by moss, glassless windows, and a ground surface completely covered by pieces of rubble.
Although this space makes for some fascinating photography, it most certainly does not fit the criteria of a well-established and respected church.
This is what this old, ruined church looked like before the renovation phase kicked off. Its majestic size and huge potential were evident, but so was the advanced dilapidation, not only of the physical structure, but of the surrounding grounds.
Blackened surfaces, broken windows, loose stones – an upgrade was most definitely in order.
What a complete renovation – one can barely even compare the new cleaned-up vision with the old one.
The old staircase was removed completely, with a new door and windows taking up residence in its old spot. Crisp whites and warm browns now adorn the new church from the outside, which, thanks to our ingenious architect, looks most graceful.
Viewing the renovated church from a distance gives us a better perspective of its new look. Not only were the facades given a second chance at life, but the surrounding grounds/gardens also underwent a stylish makeover.
A stained-glass window above the main entrance adds a touch of colour to the facade.
Redoing or designing an interior space for a place of worship can be quite a daunting task. It’s not only the client that needs pleasing; a certain level of striking design needs to be achieved without being disrespectful or blasphemous.
Fortunately, it would seem our architect passed with flying colours, for the space we are viewing here is just the right amount of stylish, formal, dignified, and eye-catching.
Locating the kitchen area of the church, we are delighted to discover a Scandinavian design (as it is, after all, one of our utmost favourite styles). A fantastic combination of clean lines, geometric patterns, and neutral tones take control here, resulting in a space that is not only very modern, but very memorable.
Lightly toned timber mimics the church’s ceiling, flowing together beautifully with the off-whites that adorn the furniture.
One good look deserves another – here we get a close-up of that patterned floor, Scandinavian-style chairs, and charming wood making up the staircase.
