Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

A Dreamy Terrace That You'll Love

Johannes van Graan Johannes van Graan
Haus F, ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug Modern houses
Loading admin actions …

Bless the inventor of the terrace – that space of dreams that connects with the house and allows us a sunny sit-down (or in the shade) to catch some fresh air and get lost in our daydreams (or a good book, or some jovial jams… ). 

And since we on homify are all about architecture and design, we thought we’d dedicate today’s homify 360° discovery to a sunny little terrace that can make all of the above (and more) come true.

Take a look!

White and bright

Haus F, ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug Modern houses
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

Draped in white and framed by bright greens and sky blues, the terrace is the perfect link between the exterior freshness and interior comfort. And although one can only imagine what additional furniture and décor would look like (some comfy chairs, a coffee table, perhaps a potted plant or two… ), it looks quite magical and stylish leaving it clean and open as is. 

Whether it’s an architect, floor planner, or garden expert you’re after, check out our range of professionals here on homify.

Wide and open

Haus F, ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug Modern houses
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

Light-grey concrete adorns both the terrace and steps, ensuring a consistent look. And although glass balustrades would have added to the modern effect, we prefer the terrace to stay wide and open as is, freeing the house from what could have been a closed-in look. 

To offset with the pale tones (yet continue the neutral palette), jet-black railings frame the windows and glass sliding doors of the house, announcing the start of the interior spaces.

A view from the other side

Haus F, ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug Modern living room
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

We quickly sneak indoors to admire the terrace from the interior side of the house, and also to see the garden view that one gets to enjoy from the terrace’s view. A myriad of fresh trees and plants – is that not just the most perfect view to have when relaxing in the sun in one’s own back yard? 

In addition to lush greenness, an abundance of natural light streams indoors thanks to those superb glass sliding doors.

A floating effect

Haus F, ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug Modern houses
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug
ALL | Architekten Landenberger + Lösekrug

Looking closely at the spot where the terrace meets the house, we can see a curious floating effect taking place, with the main house having a sort of cantilevered look while attached to the ground-bound terrace. 

Does this space inspire you to enjoy some “me” time on your very own terrace, or make you dream about having one? 

Be sure to take a look at these 10 Terraces To Boost Your Home’s Style for some more inspiration.

7 Cleaning Tips That Will Change Your Life
Superbly stylish, or too modern for your taste? Share your thoughts with us below...

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks