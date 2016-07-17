Mediterranean style has a sensational attractive quality and vintage appeal about it, there is something calming and relaxing about soaking up the sun or lazing around in a home that celebrates this chic style in every way. In this edition of homify 360 we head to Italy, where we visit to a charming villa that has a magical atmosphere of serenity and trendy style. It’s time we explore it further though.
The attractive qualities of this modern home are more than just the dreamy Mediterranean island setting, it is also the unique whitewashed walls that add a stylish elegance, as well as the lush green surroundings which create a comfortable and rustic environment for this beautiful house.
The architects of the terrace ensured that this gorgeous Mediterranean styled home has an amazing view of the seaside, landscape and village. However, the terrace is more than just a relaxing spot to admire a good view, it is also a great place to take in the fresh air while enjoying a scrumptious meal with fantastic company at the outdoor dining area.
This rustic home would not be complete without a kitchen that celebrates a similar style and elegance, it’s spacious, bright and inviting, while also maintaining a contemporary appeal. The colour of the kitchen is typical for this décor style, while the wooden touches, fixtures and furnishings are not less than complementary in every way.
The living room of this home is perfectly insulated and ventilated to ensure that it remains cool during the sweltering summer months, while being cosy during those winter days too. The colour palette has a rustic Mediterranean element that makes it chic and pleasant too. The wooden furniture adds a comfortable style to this home interior, while the built in fireplace adds another level of cosiness for those very cold days.
A house such as this obviously requires some extra sleeping quarters for guests to enjoy and these bunk beds make are a fun addition to the home, that are attractive, stylish and unique. The room definitely has some Mediterranean influence in the design too, with wood, mosaic and simple colours featured throughout. The small dining table is also great for informal dining, or even just a romantic meal for two.
The all-white decor of this beautiful bedroom is shabby chic, rustic and stylish, the neutral colour palette and soft lighting make a fantastic ambiance, while the home celebrates tradition and simplicity. It's dreamy, attractive, cosy and very inviting… especially for a lazy Sunday morning or that afternoon nap.
We have come to the end of this Ideabook, but we complete the tour by having a look at the colourful and unusual bathroom that is filled with interesting elements. The most eye-catching piece here must be the cactus shaped mirror. It is different and funky too, adding a vibrant touch to this otherwise serene space.