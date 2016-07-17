Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Fabulous and Super Smart Terrace Ideas

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
home with a terrace has another level of charm, style and attractive qualities, especially when the garden is spacious and filled with beautiful blooms. It’s a fantastic way to enjoy the great outdoors, whether your garden is spacious and sun-kissed or small and simple. These fabulous terrace ideas are sure to bring harmony, balance and tranquillity to your garden, regardless of the size. So, let’s get inspired.

The Well-Furnished

Moroccan style garden Gullaksen Architects Mediterranean style garden
There is nothing better than a stylish terrace that can be enjoyed throughout summer, a place where breakfast, lunch and supper can be enjoyed in comfort amidst nature and fresh air.

Creative

Maryland Drive , Guz Architects Guz Architects Balcony, veranda & terrace
The garden is more than just that outdoor area where we enjoy the lawn, it is also a great place for possibility. The terrace of this home shows that with some creativity and style, curtains or a pergola can add some fascination to your outdoors.

Swimming Pool

Casa Pollensa DB, ISLABAU constructora ISLABAU constructora Pool
swimming pool will probably be the best way to enhance your garden, while also being a space to cool off during summer. This terrace however will also be a great social zone, with a large table for fantastic outdoor dining. A terrace with so much style and sophistication can be enjoyed from the early hours of the morning to those relaxing dusky evenings too.

Fountain

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style garden
Landscapers often include a fascinating water feature as a way to enhance and liven up a terrace area, add some beautiful greenery and creative layout and your garden is good to go.

Plants

Showroom Reforma 615, Vieyra Arquitectos Vieyra Arquitectos Modern Garden
Plants are a natural way to accentuate the garden in a decorative and elegant manner. However, it is vital to consider the amount of light and humidity that your terrace receives before making a choice of the plant type.

Indoor Garden

Casa de los 5 Patios, Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Almazan y Arquitectos Asociados Eclectic style garden Concrete White
Plants are useful as well as aesthetically pleasing inside a home, they control moisture, while also enhancing the oxygen, thereby creating a healthier internal atmosphere.

Harmonious

Bajo comercial convertido en loft (Terrassa), Egue y Seta Egue y Seta Rustic style conservatory
The environment of a home can be made even more harmonious and special if the terrace enhances the thermal conditions of the interior. This terrace is a great way to reduce the harmful gases that are often expected in modern homes in the city, while also creating a stylish personality that is charming.

Carpet Style

Decoración de jardines, Narai Decor Narai Decor Asian style garden
This terrace enjoys the gorgeous greenery of the lawn, allowing the interior style and exterior splendour of this modern home to be enjoyed from any angle of this beautiful home.

The Urban Oasis

NAHARRO SHOWROOM, Naharro Naharro Balconies, verandas & terraces Furniture
We end this Ideabook today with a look at this small terrace and urban garden, it’s a simple oasis of chic style, gorgeous greenery and perfect wooden fences. It’s informal and natural, while also being elegant and attractive. How about these: 10 Great Terrace Flooring Ideas?

Which terrace idea appeals most to you?

