This Smart, Small and Clever Home is Super Stylish

Lighter colours form the basis of design in this modern home and the light shade used for wooden ceiling and floor is impressively stylish in every way. Although the kitchen cabinets are darker in tone, the colour adds a welcoming warmth to the design.

The use of natural hues has been perfectly utilised in this space too, with an all-white dining table being the hub of social activity. Accentuating the warmth of this home is the comfortable and cosy fireplace, situated in the centre of the space… a must have during winter.