8 Bright, White and Homely Decor Spaces

It is a known fact that white décor definitely creates a brighter and more illuminated space, regardless of being used inside or outside. However, this Ideabook aims to highlight the exceptional style and design of this décor option, by showing you how this modern and minimalist style creates a peaceful and tranquil trend that is chic, tidy and simple. It’s a versatile colour that if used correctly, can enhance and brighten a home, making it nothing less than majestic.
This bathroom looks much like a hotel room, it is unique and sophisticated with an elegant appeal that is almost dreamy. The architects designed this bathroom with transparency and stylish illumination in mind. White accentuates the brightness of the décor, while maintaining the cosiness of the environment through comfortable lighting.
This bedroom close to the seaside is inspirational, the furniture and accessories are without a doubt Portuguese. The elegance and brilliance of the serene environment is stylish, while the design is simply stunning.
Contrary to popular belief that white has no colour, and is in fact very boring as a choice to decorate a home, this image shows a bright, well-illuminated and stylish interior that is excellently designed to be comfortable and contemporary. This bathroom with large windows creates a picturesque scene with natural surroundings and a white backdrop.
White is widely used to create the illusion of more space. This open plan kitchen, living and dining room is bright and inviting, while the colourful elements of the pink flowers creates a cheerful setting.
This living room is tastefully decorated to be colourful, stylish and attractive. The all-white furniture, furnishings and décor is without a doubt unique and interesting, while the colourful elements of yellow, brown, red and green bring out some exotic style too, especially with the all-white backdrop.
This white space radiates light, making it look attractive yet simple. It’s exquisite, while welcoming natural sunlight from the gorgeous outdoors. This living room is surely perfect.
A minimalist office in white is a great idea to consider, especially when you don't have much space to play with. It celebrates a discreet yet elegant design that is tranquil and truly inspirational. The all-white décor of this comfortable and charming office is perfect, while the two green pot plants add some colour to the space, maintaining a simple design that will ensure that the job gets done.