8 Bright, White and Homely Decor Spaces

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify Modern bathroom
It is a known fact that white décor definitely creates a brighter and more illuminated space, regardless of being used inside or outside. However, this Ideabook aims to highlight the exceptional style and design of this décor option, by showing you how this modern and minimalist style creates a peaceful and tranquil trend that is chic, tidy and simple. It’s a versatile colour that if used correctly, can enhance and brighten a home, making it nothing less than majestic.

White Façade

_c a s a |A S_, RO|a_ RO|a_ Mediterranean style house
RO|a_

We begin this Ideabook with a look at the façade of a modern home and how white décor was implemented in the design. This is a great colour scheme for the bathroomoffice, kitchen, living room and even the garden, now just add some vibrant flowers and your décor is complete.

En-Suite Bathroom

‘Rehbailitacion edificio en Gracia’, lluiscorbellajordi lluiscorbellajordi Modern style bedroom
lluiscorbellajordi

This bathroom looks much like a hotel room, it is unique and sophisticated with an elegant appeal that is almost dreamy. The architects designed this bathroom with transparency and stylish illumination in mind. White accentuates the brightness of the décor, while maintaining the cosiness of the environment through comfortable lighting.

Some Portuguese Flavour

Grecia . Interdesign, Interdesign Interiores Interdesign Interiores Commercial spaces Hotels
Interdesign Interiores

This bedroom close to the seaside is inspirational, the furniture and accessories are without a doubt Portuguese. The elegance and brilliance of the serene environment is stylish, while the design is simply stunning.

The Colour is White

homify Modern bathroom
homify

Contrary to popular belief that white has no colour, and is in fact very boring as a choice to decorate a home, this image shows a bright, well-illuminated and stylish interior that is excellently designed to be comfortable and contemporary. This bathroom with large windows creates a picturesque scene with natural surroundings and a white backdrop.

Create Space

Edifício Gaivotas, Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores KitchenBench tops
Pureza Magalhães, Arquitectura e Design de Interiores

White is widely used to create the illusion of more space. This open plan kitchen, living and dining room is bright and inviting, while the colourful elements of the pink flowers creates a cheerful setting.

White and vibrant notes

Shades of White, Helô Marques Associados Helô Marques Associados Living room
Helô Marques Associados

This living room is tastefully decorated to be colourful, stylish and attractive. The all-white furniture, furnishings and décor is without a doubt unique and interesting, while the colourful elements of yellow, brown, red and green bring out some exotic style too, especially with the all-white backdrop.

What else?

Vale do Lobo 1147, JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda Living room
JSH Algarve Arquitectura Lda

This white space radiates light, making it look attractive yet simple. It’s exquisite, while welcoming natural sunlight from the gorgeous outdoors. This living room is surely perfect.

Minimalist Office

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash Biggs & Quail Study/officeDesks
Biggs &amp; Quail

Midcentury Modern Desk in Solid Ash

A minimalist office in white is a great idea to consider, especially when you don’t have much space to play with. It celebrates a discreet yet elegant design that is tranquil and truly inspirational. The all-white décor of this comfortable and charming office is perfect, while the two green pot plants add some colour to the space, maintaining a simple design that will ensure that the job gets done. Enhance your Home With Textiles!

Have you incorporated white to your home decor?

