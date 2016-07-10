A Beautiful Modern House with White and Grey Touches

Being an architect involves significantly more than drawing up pretty pictures of floor plans and deciding where to place a window. And it’s not always that a structure gets to be created from scratch. Today’s homify 360° discovery happens to be a renovation of a house located in the Western Cape.
Here, a 510 square-metre house was treated to a deluxe makeover, where most of the existing structure remained. But in order to ensure a better functioning lifestyle for the owners, spaces were combined, and a garage wing was added to the layout.
Key features such as ceiling beams and columns were kept in, with the renovation project happening around such elements.
Let’s take a look…
Viewing the house from the outside, we are treated to a delightful little garden setting, complete with bright-green grass, stepping stones, and a timber terrace which allows us to kick back and enjoy the scenery in style.
Although the house flaunts a very modern look, it is far from bland or cold – on the contrary, the neutral tones and modern materials (like glass balustrades) set up a very welcoming vibe. And there are more than enough open windows and glass doors to ensure a healthy dose of natural lighting streaming indoors.
They say it’s what’s inside that counts – and although we are not dissing this house’s exterior facade one bit, the interior spaces are definitely catching our eyes.
It’s like 50 shades of grey for the colour palette (plus a few whites, browns and beiges), which makes the small amount of reds and blues (in the wall art) stand out most superbly.
An open-plan layout was opted for the interiors, ensuring that rooms such as the living room, kitchen, and dining area flow seamlessly into one another.
What is the use of living in a house that has a fabulous facade, yet misses the style train completely on the inside? Fortunately, this house has nothing be worried about, as it treats us to an ultra stylish look when it comes to interior furniture and décor pieces.
Soft fabrics, crystal-clear glass, and warm timber take centre stage here in the open living room, ensuring a comfy and elegant space to enjoy a sit-down. Less is most definitely more here, as only a handful of decorative pieces adorn the rooms, delightfully enhancing the house’s visual spaciousness.
This house is pure proof that one does not need an overload of colour to ensure a beautiful interior. Calm and elegant tones of greys and whites lend a tranquil look to this open living room / kitchen, conjuring up visions of spa-like retreats.
And how fantastic do those additional timber touches (such as the coffee table and bar stools) play with the surrounding neutrals?
This space is almost too beautiful to put into words – light and clean tones flow elegantly from floor to ceiling, adorning every single centimetre in between.
A hint of pattern (most notably stripes and paisley) adds some character to the cool and clean colours. To add any colour to this space (whether it be the most striking pink or most gorgeous blue) would be a design crime for sure.
We’ve located one of the bedrooms, and this space definitely took a hint from the living room – it also flaunts a crisp look of soft neutrals and dramatic pattern, yet teases us with a slight hint of additional blues and pinks as well.
A very eclectic look is conjured up in here, with a mixing and matching of woods, tiles, and fabrics ensuring a stylish character where sweet dreams are guaranteed.