A Beautiful Modern House with White and Grey Touches

Being an architect involves significantly more than drawing up pretty pictures of floor plans and deciding where to place a window. And it’s not always that a structure gets to be created from scratch. Today’s homify 360° discovery happens to be a renovation of a house located in the Western Cape.

Here, a 510 square-metre house was treated to a deluxe makeover, where most of the existing structure remained. But in order to ensure a better functioning lifestyle for the owners, spaces were combined, and a garage wing was added to the layout.

Key features such as ceiling beams and columns were kept in, with the renovation project happening around such elements.

Let’s take a look…