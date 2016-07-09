Exploring the Interior of a Smart and Artistic Home

When a house has that certain ‘something’, you just know it. It’s not necessarily the style or materials, or even the colours that make it stand out from the rest – it’s a bit of everything.
Today’s showcase here on homify 360° is just that – a structure located in Poland that is most striking, yet we can’t point out just one element that makes it so amazing.
See for yourself…
Even before we enter the house, we can see that this is not just an ordinary residence. Its front facade flaunts an elegant combination of wooden panels and graphite slates – and that is just the house. Brick and stone also get thrown into the mix once we take a look at the ground surfaces.
A terrific contrast between light and dark plays off, with the main entrance being lit up warmly by strategically placed exterior lighting.
Notice anything else? There are no windows on the front side, ensuring a mysterious, closed-off look for the house’s street view.
Once we shift to the side, the house opens up quite a bit by revealing a decadent dose of glass panes, allowing us a glimpse into the interiors. Geometric shapes continue to adorn the facade, creating a mix and match between rectangles, squares, triangles etc.
How many homes can boast about radiating an artistic energy like this one?
It would seem that the more we circle the house, the more welcoming it becomes – at the rear, where the garden is located, we get more windows, glass doors, plus a spacious terrace that lures us inside.
The bottom half of the house also seemingly becomes warmer, with timber tones glowing delightfully because of the lighting. One almost gets the sense of witnessing an art exhibition when looking at the house from outside.
The other half of the rear facade has no terrace, yet still flaunts a very welcoming look because of its double-storey windows. And since the intertwining of geometric shapes still continue, this house still manages to captivate our attention.
What could the interiors spaces offer up? Let’s find out…
If we thought the exterior surfaces looked artistic, we are completely blown away by the interiors. Wide open spaces, light neutral colours, and lots of light (artificial and natural) showcase the select pieces of furniture and décor, fabulously copying the look and feel of an art show.
And since the interiors are bathed in light, there is no need for light-toned pieces, which is why black leather reigns supreme for the stylish couches.
The interiors also continue to flaunt a show and tell of geometric shapes, although a few “other” choice figures are also added to the mix, most notably those ceiling lights with their organic shapes – how striking can you get?
And while some of us choose to adorn our homes with decorative objects galore, this house opts for a ‘less is much much more’ look, and it work fabulously to make the interiors look bigger and more spacious – and definitely more artistic.
Like the minimalist look? Then we’ll help you to: Keep it sleek, chic and minimal.