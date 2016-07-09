Exploring the Interior of a Smart and Artistic Home

Even before we enter the house, we can see that this is not just an ordinary residence. Its front facade flaunts an elegant combination of wooden panels and graphite slates – and that is just the house. Brick and stone also get thrown into the mix once we take a look at the ground surfaces.

A terrific contrast between light and dark plays off, with the main entrance being lit up warmly by strategically placed exterior lighting.

Notice anything else? There are no windows on the front side, ensuring a mysterious, closed-off look for the house’s street view.