​6 Easy Steps To A Bedroom Makeover

Yes, our first step does not involve entering a store and picking out new bedding – far from it. Cleaning out and re-organising your closet and room is a major step on the road to a fresh new bedroom. Sometimes all it takes is a little de-cluttering to transform an old room into a beautiful space.

Clothing with holes or that are torn, stuff you haven’t worn in the past year, accessories that are no longer in style and are taking up space – all these belong in the donation bag!

And any clothing that are strewn around the room need to go in the closet or laundry hamper!

Move all the good stuff that you are keeping back into the closet – can you see the amount of space you’ve saved up already?