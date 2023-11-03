Deborah Garth Talks To homify About Her Fascinating Journey as an Interior Designer

Not every career choice is planned. Some paths reveal themselves serendipitously, leading to unexpected yet fulfilling forays. In our interview with Johannesburg-based Interior Designer Deborah Garth, we delve into her journey from dance to design, culminating in a successful interior design practice spanning continents. Simplicity, sustainability, and eco-friendly design are common threads in her projects. Each one is customised per the client’s requirements and style preferences. She gives us insights into her professional journey, projects, and design ethos.
Can you tell us about your journey into the world of interior design and what inspired you to pursue this career?
This particular industry came across me by default. I was trained as a contemporary ballet dancer and I was very intrigued by the sets designed for stage. Subconsciously I was drawn into taking note and realised it was similar to choreographing a dance story. I had not heard of interior design. All I knew was that I had wanted to further my studies in a creative field with a degree or diploma. It was at the time of admissions that I spotted model building being a subject in interior design. And so my journey began studying the science and art of interior design.
After gaining my Honours, I freelanced for a few architects and slowly gained enough projects to open up my own business.
Johannesburg is known for its diverse culture and unique design sensibilities. How has the city's atmosphere influenced your approach to interior design?
Being born and bred in Johannesburg, the creative aspects of our unique design approaches, was around me constantly, which I naturally followed and used in my designs.
What are some of the key trends and design styles that you've noticed gaining popularity among your clients in Johannesburg recently?
The leaning is towards nature and being natural. A real sense of honesty in materials being used. A feeling of comfort is key in creating a design style for my clients whether in the residential, corporate or commercial sectors.
Sustainability and eco-friendly design are becoming increasingly important in the field of interior design. How do you incorporate sustainable practices into your projects?
My ethos in the business is: Simplicity. Attitude. Honesty. Harmony. By following this, it becomes a natural inclination to use honest materials which can live in harmony with each other. It naturally flows to simplicity in design. And our attitude to sustainability and eco-friendly design then plays a crucial role in our approach.
Could you tell us about your work and projects that took place abroad?
One was a very interesting and fabulous project in Cornwall, England. A total refresh of a cottage. All done virtually. The client was hands on, understood and followed the drawings and instructions to the letter. Another project was a hospitality new build in Zambia. Trips to site was necessary on this project. It is a long term build which has had a few hiccups with the change in the economy, covid and the change in travel. I do hope it picks up again soon.
Johannesburg has a mix of urban and suburban living spaces. Can you share some insights into how you tailor your designs to suit different types of residential environments in the city?
South Africans are very eclectic and flexible beings and overseas homeowners investing in our country, tend to enjoy this and follow suit in the same design needs and wants. I find that it is all about the owner, their personalities and their desire to live in a simple and functional atmosphere. Very high end materials and furniture with a simple approach to living.
Collaboration is often a vital part of successful interior design projects. Could you share an example of a project where you collaborated with other professionals, such as architects or artisans, to achieve a unique design vision?
I collaborate with other and all types of professionals in every project I undertake. It is virtually impossible not to. Over the 31 years running my business. I have established very good and loyal relationships with each professional. By doing so, they have a clear idea of my uniqueness, attention to detail and high expectations on quality and execution. This makes for a very successful and streamlined turnkey project. Handover to client is a comfortable and confident end to a project.
Lastly, what advice would you give to aspiring interior designers looking to establish themselves in this market? Are there any specific challenges or opportunities they should be aware of?
I often take on job shadowers still at school and design interns busy with their last year at university or college. I take them on site visits with the trade and let them sit in on client meetings. It can be overwhelming but at least they get a fair idea of how the industry works in real life. It is not pretty nor easy . I do make sure they know this and are prepared to work long hours and to remain consistent. Challenges are part of the industry but with challenges comes strength and courage. Opportunities abound and once they get to know where their strengths lie, these opportunities become clear and can be approached with a clearer vision.