Deborah Garth Talks To homify About Her Fascinating Journey as an Interior Designer

Can you tell us about your journey into the world of interior design and what inspired you to pursue this career?

This particular industry came across me by default. I was trained as a contemporary ballet dancer and I was very intrigued by the sets designed for stage. Subconsciously I was drawn into taking note and realised it was similar to choreographing a dance story. I had not heard of interior design. All I knew was that I had wanted to further my studies in a creative field with a degree or diploma. It was at the time of admissions that I spotted model building being a subject in interior design. And so my journey began studying the science and art of interior design.

After gaining my Honours, I freelanced for a few architects and slowly gained enough projects to open up my own business.