Before and After: A Beautiful Change

Fashion is highly variable when it comes to home interiors, and continues to impress us by the staggering differences in taste over time. Today this is very evident not only in more contemporary models, but also in traditional-style houses that do not lose their charm and interest in both use and style. In particular, the new style apartment with old-fashioned decorative items creates the impression of a slightly traditional home of elegance and refinement whilst remaining attractive in the modern onlooker’s eye. However, we also don’t want to swing all the way to the one side, as it becomes easy for interiors to become out of date with the rapidly changing fashion of the day.

In this ideabook, we will bring you the use of a balanced mixture of old and new in a small apartment, producing a thoroughly modern ensemble. We will produce pictures of how the place started out in an outdated fashion, as well as how the spaces have been newly interpreted without disturbing the elegance and charm of the apartment’s older character. This project is an excellent example of how you can execute a great design by carrying the past into the present.