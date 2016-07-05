Before and After: A Beautiful Change

Fashion is highly variable when it comes to home interiors, and continues to impress us by the staggering differences in taste over time. Today this is very evident not only in more contemporary models, but also in traditional-style houses that do not lose their charm and interest in both use and style. In particular, the new style apartment with old-fashioned decorative items creates the impression of a slightly traditional home of elegance and refinement whilst remaining attractive in the modern onlooker’s eye. However, we also don’t want to swing all the way to the one side, as it becomes easy for interiors to become out of date with the rapidly changing fashion of the day.
In this ideabook, we will bring you the use of a balanced mixture of old and new in a small apartment, producing a thoroughly modern ensemble. We will produce pictures of how the place started out in an outdated fashion, as well as how the spaces have been newly interpreted without disturbing the elegance and charm of the apartment’s older character. This project is an excellent example of how you can execute a great design by carrying the past into the present.
Floral motifs can be seen to be used here on the kitchen tiles, which creates a charming ambience in this small kitchen. Parallel to the dark kitchen cabinets in darker tones, this older type of arrangement is preferred to create a balance in the decoration. The kitchen countertops were designed in a manner to prevent a sharp transition, making use of a cream colour. The result we see here is a modernised kitchen with all the details.
The professionals did no remove or change all of the kitchen surfaces, but the tiles alone were replaced. Here the designers created an elongated kitchen with a striking minimalist style and a progressive cabinet area which will meet all your storage needs simply along the wall. This is an extremely modern and sophisticated kitchen design, a space which is natural looking with some warm and festive characteristics.
The dining room is an extraordinary example of the character of the apartment, with the elegant marble fireplace. To achieve this level of sophistication, you must use the right materials that will create just the right type of elegant atmosphere. Therefore, if you are undertaking a conversion of a room which hosts a fireplace, you should start with the design of this feature to guide the rest of the process.
Here we have another fireplace and chimney, this set distinguished because of its embeddedness in the wall. This has the effect of opening up more space, which makes this area look much more stylish as well as functional. This fireplace appears as more aesthetic with accessories placed on top. The conversion on the whole provides a more peaceful atmosphere which is warm and inviting. The addition of the wooden floors completes the look, and the off-white strengthens the serene environment of the house even more.
The headboard in the old style decoration was the main element of design in this room. This spectacular model has beautiful neo-baroque lines which distinguish it as a work of art. The new bedroom design still has to adapt to this model, but in this manner, the room retains its splendour. This is a very important consideration when it comes to choosing the components of a room, as to keep the balance between modern and traditional styles.
Although the headboard is the star of the room, many other elements here also remain timeless. An old feature like the headboard can easily be transformed into something new by upholstering it with modern textiles. This transformation goes to show that using your imagination and creativity will be worth the risk if you can achieve such a level of modernisation.
This little bathroom is suited to the apartment size, but such a small bathroom is quite unique with the use of dark brown tiles, such as we see here. The dark colour of these materials is not very effective in this space, as it makes the room feel significantly smaller. It also creates the impression of a heavy atmosphere that is not conducive to a free and comfortable space.
The trend in bathrooms is to move to more light ensembles, which are accompanied by good lighting designs as well. Especially if you have a white bathroom design such as in this example, everything would look more attractive with the use of the right lighting scheme.
