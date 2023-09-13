How to Put Together the Perfect Entertainment Set-Up to Watch the 2024 African Cup of Nations

If you have a relatively large seating area for you and your guests and find yourself on a budget, one of the best low-cost smart TVs you may want to consider getting is the LG UP8000. This epic 4K LED TV is available in the following sizes: 43 , 50 , 55 , 60 , 70 , 75 , 82 , and 86 .

One of the overall best budget TVs for watching rugby matches is the 4K LED TCL 5 Series/S555 2022 QLED, available in sizes 50 , 55 , 65 , or 75 . If you're looking for something a little more mid-range, go for the 4K LED Hisense U8H (55 , 65 , or 75’).

If you have more cash to spare and you intend to watch in a bright room, you may be more interested in the 4K LED Samsung QN90C/QN90CD QLED (43 43 50 50 55 55 65 65 75 75 85 85 ). If money is no object, and you want the best smart TV that money can buy, one of the best suggestions is the 4K OLED Samsung S90C OLED.

Which team looks set to win the 2023 AFCON?

It's still only the qualifying group stages, so it's far too early to tell which African nation may come out on top. However, some of the world's most trusted online bookmakers already have Cameroon as the odds-on favourite team to win. The second odds-on favourites right now are Senegal and then it's Morocco.

Cameroon are currently priced at around 11/2, which means they have a 15.40% implied probability rate of winning. 11/2 is the fractional odds format. If you prefer the decimal odds format, it's 6.50; in American/moneyline odds, it's +550.

Things to remember when setting up your home entertainment system

Careful planning is the key to setting up the perfect home entertainment system to watch big sporting events at home alone or within friends and family.

Remember that an angled ceiling can help amplify the sounds and improve acoustics. Try not to conceal the speakers because doing so can also affect the sound quality in the room.

Also, where possible, try to use soundproofing so you don't annoy the neighbours or anyone else living in the house who doesn't want to listen to the action as it unfolds.

You may want to invest in more than one subwoofer and even more carefully positioned speakers to enhance your entertainment system. Also, don't leave it too late to start putting together your home entertainment set-up because it can't just be done in five minutes. Take your time because you may need to make several adjustments until you get your set-up perfect.