The high-quality design of QBAR, Johannesburg

Here on homify we like to mix it up a bit, meaning that sometimes you’ll get a glimpse of a residential space, and other times we’ll move on to something different. Today’s highlight is no exception, as we’ll be taking a look at a top-class design for a bustling bar/restaurant in the middle of Rosebank, Johannesburg.
The professionals in charge of today’s piece? The restoration-and-renovation experts of In Colour Renovations situated in Noordheuwel, Johannesburg. With a committed focus on residential spaces, restaurants and bars, In Colour Renovations is your premier partner when it comes to giving old, outdated spaces a sleek new style. Thanks to their team of expert architects, designers, and builders, these professionals use their collected skills and experience to infuse each new project with loads of creativity and heaps of attention to detail to not only deliver a first-rate design, but also tick all boxes of the client’s wants-and-needs list.
Let’s sneak a peek at some of the first-class details that went into this breathtaking bar space…
Joining hands with the experts of YG Architects, In Colour Renovations took control of this project to construct a sleek and spacious design (in the modern style) from scratch. The aim of QBar is to provide a lounge space (with heaps of wine, cocktails, and good food) intended for meeting new people, sharing good times with friends, and enjoying a vibe that alters beautifully from relaxing afternoons to vibrant evenings. Thus, the experts in charge conjured up a design to go with that versatile-yet-enjoyable vibe.
And they definitely did something right, as this design became a finalist for the 2023 Restaurant Design Awards!
So, what did the pros in charge get up to in here? Just about everything ranging from brand-new flooring and specialist hand-crafted brass details to a fully laid-out commercial kitchen. And to go with this sleek space’s style, think glass. Think aluminium. Think glitzy lights and a neutral/natural colour palette.
And speaking of lights, how eye-catching is that design that neatly frames the bar area, almost making it seem as if it's about to lift off at any moment?
A few feet away from the splendid bar design we see the scattering of seating areas (in a peppering of dull gold and hunter green). Don't overlook the wooden parquet floor which subtly leads us from table to table (or bar to table and back again).
How amazing is that backdrop behind this stretched-out seating booth? In addition to the aforementioned design details, In Colour Renovations also got busy with shopfitting, the staircase, tiling, as well as the electrical- and plumbing components.
Did we mention that this restaurant also boasts with a wine cellar that can hold no fewer than 400 bottles of wine? And that it’s been built atop the mezzanine floor, which we can see here at the top of that floating staircase?
Behind the bar we can see the floor-to-ceiling display case that shows off a myriad of bottles and drinks (this IS a bar after all, albeit a sleek one). Notice the precise placements of lighting fixtures to dazzle up each and every bottle on display. And as one's eyes travel upwards, you can't help but marvel at those leaf-like motifs (which beautifully add to the gold-like tones already present in the colour scheme) floating just below the ceiling.
And in case anyone needs the loo, there are three unisex bathrooms (complete with hand-crafted tiles and grey mirror walls) on the ground floor.
Beautifully enhancing those golden
floating leaves is that eye-catching room separator with its very similar design. And a hop and a skip away we find the floor-to-ceiling glass doors/windows, ensuring that the glittering city lights outside become part of the bar's glitzy interior design.
