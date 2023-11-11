The high-quality design of QBAR, Johannesburg

Here on homify we like to mix it up a bit, meaning that sometimes you’ll get a glimpse of a residential space, and other times we’ll move on to something different. Today’s highlight is no exception, as we’ll be taking a look at a top-class design for a bustling bar/restaurant in the middle of Rosebank, Johannesburg.

The professionals in charge of today’s piece? The restoration-and-renovation experts of In Colour Renovations situated in Noordheuwel, Johannesburg. With a committed focus on residential spaces, restaurants and bars, In Colour Renovations is your premier partner when it comes to giving old, outdated spaces a sleek new style. Thanks to their team of expert architects, designers, and builders, these professionals use their collected skills and experience to infuse each new project with loads of creativity and heaps of attention to detail to not only deliver a first-rate design, but also tick all boxes of the client’s wants-and-needs list.

Let’s sneak a peek at some of the first-class details that went into this breathtaking bar space…