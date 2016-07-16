11 super smart ways to store your clothes

Not all of us can have a huge, walk-in cupboard like Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City. In fact many of us have to pack our winter clothes away in summer and our summer clothes away in winter, just so that we have enough space in our cupboards each season. When we try and cram too many items into our cupboards, they become messy and disorganised.
There are so many tips and tricks, however, to store your clothes neatly away so that they don't take up too much space. In fact, you won't ever have to pack away a winter or summer wardrobe again if you store your clothes the smart way!
Today we are going to show you some very innovative and creative ways to do this—you'll feel like Carrie Bradshaw when we are done!
Pretty much of all us sleep on a bed, which takes up a large amount of space in the bedroom, especially if you have a queen size or even king size bed.
So why not make the most of the space that it's already taking up?
Install drawers or cabinets underneath your bed where you can neatly fold up and pack away your clothes. This is a great spot to store items you don't use on a daily basis such as rain jackets, scarves and gumboots.
If your bedroom is very small, speak to design professionals about innovation and ingenuity when it comes to the furniture in this space.
In this design, we can see how these professionals, Living Cube Furniture, have created an all-in-one bed, cupboard and shelf area by capitalising on the bunk bed design. Can you believe how little space it takes up?
Shelving is a fantastic way to make the most of vertical space, allowing you to store clothes all the way up to the ceiling if you so wish!
Have a look at these: Things to consider when choosing shelves.
Turn an old ladder into a trendy and retro looking shelf space for your clothes or hang up a piece of wire and use your clothes as decor accessories in your home. You'll create a very eclectic design that is functional too.
DIY projects are also a great way to use your imagination and save money.
If you're going to put your clothes on display by making the most of the space available in your home, then opt for wiring, ladders or shelves that are neutral in colour. This will allow your clothing to become the star of the show!
If you have a spare bedroom in your home that is just gathering dust, why not convert it into your very own Carrie Bradshaw walk-in cupboard?
Install some shelves and some hanging space around the room as well as a few large mirrors so that you can see what you look and there you have it—a room just for your clothes!
No spare bedroom available? Not to fear!
You can also use vertical space by drilling hooks into it and hanging up your items, like in this design. Not only does it look really trendy but it makes it so much easier to find what you are looking for.
Also have a look at these tips: Awesome ways to organise shoes.
How often does the space underneath the stairs get wasted? We may end up putting a plant in this nook or even leaving it empty, but it really holds so much potential.
In fact, in this image we can see how much storage space the space under our stairs can hold. This is the perfect place for extra clothes.
Opt for doors if you go this route so that you can keep your clothes neatly out of sight.
Utilising vertical space can even extend to utilisng ceiling space!
You know how we sometimes install ceiling beams in the kitchen, which store all of our pots and pans artistically at a certain height? While why not do the same with your clothes?
Extend a hanger from your ceiling and hang up your clothes, without taking up a square cm of floor space.
There are always unused walls, corners, nooks and crannies in your home, which are all perfect for storing your clothes.
In this design we can see how a simple set of hooks has been utilised for a scarf and hat, while a little space behind the wall allows for a clothing rack.
You can also install hooks behind the doors in your home, where you can hang coats, scarves and hats.
A clothing rack doesn't have to be a boring item in your home that is simply functional. Make it a decor element too! You can have so much fun turning recycled items into very trendy clothing racks.
Looking for a more traditional bedroom cupboard? Have a look through our homify range for inspiration!