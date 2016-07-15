A Beautiful Home Made of Clay

There is nothing quite like exploring a homify 360, which makes the most of several different styles. It is a brilliant way to see how styles and themes can collide, creating an impressive, innovative and inspiring result.

Today's design, by Taco Taller Architects, is a wonderful display of rustic meets modern. A house that looks like it is almost entirely made out of stone and clay turns out to be one of the most sophisticated houses that we have explored in a very long time.

As Confucius once said, Life is really simple, but we insist on making it complicated.

Let's see just how beautiful simple can really be.