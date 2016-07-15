8 Ideas to Liven Up Your Lobby

The lobby of your home is the first impression that your guests see when they enter. It should therefore be welcoming and inviting in every way. There are many ways to create a holistically friendly entrance that exudes brightness and positivity and style. The team at homify has compiled this Ideabook with tips and tricks to keep your lobby trendy and full of energy. But, let’s take a closer look to see what we like.
Using a design idea that can be incorporated from the entrance of the home throughout the interior is especially important, this is a simple way to avoid the home looking messy and untidy. It maintains a neutral and elegant yet eye-catching decor, perfect for any home.
Interior designers have hinted that balancing colour is especially important to create a comfortable interior, but take care to choose colours that present symmetry to your interior. Pastel colours and neutral shades are excellent choices for a tranquil and harmonious lobby.
It is important to consider the best layout of furniture for your lobby, that makes use of open spaces wisely, including some clever storage for coats, boots and even an umbrella takes care of unused space, while also creating a comfortable interior.
Consider the size of the lobby before purchasing any new furniture, as this will determine what space can be spared, especially in a smaller home. The last thing you want is a lobby crowded with unnecessary items. Remember that your lobby needs to be cosy too.
It’s important to stress that less is more, especially in a smaller home. Clear and open spaces, elegant lighting and simple decor will keep the interior chic and stylish.
A bright entrance will ensure that your guests can enjoy a striking and welcoming ambiance, regardless of the day. A fantastic way to illuminate the interior even more, is through the perfect placement of LED lights, these last longer and will also brighten your home without any glare.
Exceptional décor can go a long way into making a home look more stylish and attractive, but care must be taken to choose décor that is subtle as well as tasteful. Combining similar colours will definitely created a more sophisticated and stylish décor.
Maintaining a clean entrance is especially important. This will mean that aside from having a stunning décor, your home will look neat, tidy and smell great too. Your guests and mom-in-law will surely be impressed. Would you like to know, What Is Making Your House Messier?