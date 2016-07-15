Your browser is out-of-date.

8 Ideas to Liven Up Your Lobby

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
The lobby of your home is the first impression that your guests see when they enter. It should therefore be welcoming and inviting in every way. There are many ways to create a holistically friendly entrance that exudes brightness and positivity and style. The team at homify has compiled this Ideabook with tips and tricks to keep your lobby trendy and full of energy. But, let’s take a closer look to see what we like.

1. Stylish Uniformity

K.T.K Evi İstinye, Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık
Kerim Çarmıklı İç Mimarlık

Using a design idea that can be incorporated from the entrance of the home throughout the interior is especially important, this is a simple way to avoid the home looking messy and untidy. It maintains a neutral and elegant yet eye-catching decor,  perfect for any home.

2. Balanced Colour

Caprice Deco, Equipe Ceramicas Equipe Ceramicas Colonial style corridor, hallway& stairs
Equipe Ceramicas

Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas
Equipe Ceramicas

Interior designers have hinted that balancing colour is especially important to create a comfortable interior, but take care to choose colours that present symmetry to your interior. Pastel colours and neutral shades are excellent choices for a tranquil and harmonious lobby.

3. Strategic Design

Stüdyo Daire Tasarımı, Ceren Torun Yiğit Ceren Torun Yiğit Minimalist corridor, hallway & stairs
Ceren Torun Yiğit

Ceren Torun Yiğit
Ceren Torun Yiğit
Ceren Torun Yiğit

It is important to consider the best layout of furniture for your lobby, that makes use of open spaces wisely, including some clever storage for coats, boots and even an umbrella takes care of unused space, while also creating a comfortable interior.

4. Size

Скандинавское настроение, Ekaterina Donde Design Ekaterina Donde Design Scandinavian style corridor, hallway& stairs
Ekaterina Donde Design

Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design
Ekaterina Donde Design

Consider the size of the lobby before purchasing any new furniture, as this will determine what space can be spared, especially in a smaller home. The last thing you want is a lobby crowded with unnecessary items. Remember that your lobby needs to be cosy too.

5. Less is More

House in Chandlers Ford II, LA Hally Architect LA Hally Architect Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase
LA Hally Architect

House in Chandlers Ford II

LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect
LA Hally Architect

It’s important to stress that less is more, especially in a smaller home. Clear and open spaces, elegant lighting and simple decor will keep the interior chic and stylish.

6. Lighting

Seba Life , Canan Delevi Canan Delevi Corridor, hallway & stairs Accessories & decoration
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

A bright entrance will ensure that your guests can enjoy a striking and welcoming ambiance, regardless of the day. A fantastic way to illuminate the interior even more, is through the perfect placement of LED lights, these last longer and will also brighten your home without any glare.

7. Decor

Casa em Jurerê Internacional - SC - Brasil, Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Samara Barbosa Arquitetura Classic style corridor, hallway and stairs
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura
Samara Barbosa Arquitetura

Exceptional décor can go a long way into making a home look more stylish and attractive, but care must be taken to choose décor that is subtle as well as tasteful. Combining similar colours will definitely created a more sophisticated and stylish décor.

8. Neat and Tidy

Коттедж в поселке Сепыч, Design Rules Design Rules Eclectic style corridor, hallway & stairs
Design Rules

Design Rules
Design Rules
Design Rules

Maintaining a clean entrance is especially important. This will mean that aside from having a stunning décor, your home will look neat, tidy and smell great too. Your guests and mom-in-law will surely be impressed. Would you like to know, What Is Making Your House Messier?

How have you created a more lively lobby?

