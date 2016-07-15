Your browser is out-of-date.

Before and After: Dull Terrace to a Stunning Pool with a Patio

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Terrasse et aménagement piscine, AD2 AD2 Mediterranean style house
The home we look at today in this Before & After feature of homify lacked imagination, style and sophistication. The garden and patio area was unattractive, dull and boring without any eye-catching appeal. However, after the revamp the garden is now a great social space with a swimming pool to boot! But let’s take a closer look at this marvellous makeover.

Before: Not so Bad

Although this garden area is neat and tidy and the layout is usable, it definitely lacks definitive style and taste. The plastic chairs do nothing for the potential of the garden, and wouldn’t really make this home great for entertaining in this state.

After: Complete Change

The designers definitely transformed this garden and it looks almost unrecognisable. The stylish and modern terrace is now a fantastic outdoor social space for those warm summer days, with comfortable garden furniture being an attraction too. The garden has received a bit of a revamp, adding to the style of this outdoor area.

Before: Unused Space

This before image shows an empty outdoor area that has so much potential to look amazing, but it is just a waste of space. The transformation however, was unbelievable.

After: Stylish

Every décor aspect of this terrace has been discovered during the beautiful makeover. It’s spacious, comfortable and stylish in every way, while also being an amazing zone to relax and unwind during a hot summer day, lazing beneath the umbrella. The terrace has an artistic and welcoming quality now that takes this garden to the next level of style.

Before: Unfurnished

These garden tiles have a style reminiscent of the 1980’s that makes it unattractive and not at all filled with vintage charm. While the lawn is large too, there is nothing outstanding about this garden in any way.

After: Resort Style

The swimming pool no doubt adds the most beautiful and appealing quality to this courtyard revamp. The garden now has a resort style that is tranquil and relaxing, while maintaining the privacy of being at home. A holiday setting in your own backyard, now that’s quite amazing. Before and After: The Transformation of a Tired Home is another great read.

How have you created a gorgeous outdoor area for your home?

