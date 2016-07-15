6 Braai Ideas you're certain to love

It is tradition in South Africa for families to fire up the braai on a Sunday or for any special celebrations, birthdays, or anniversaries. Any sign of celebration and South Africans throw a piece of meat on the braai. It's the perfect excuse to make delicious food as well as for family, friends and neighbours to come together!

Today's homify ideabook is dedicated to these special moments.

If we don't have enough space to build a braai area or we don't know how, the following tips will give you advice on how achieve the perfect braai space to cater for your big family. There are so many options available!

Let's begin…