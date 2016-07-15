6 Braai Ideas you're certain to love

It is tradition in South Africa for families to fire up the braai on a Sunday or for any special celebrations, birthdays, or anniversaries. Any sign of celebration and South Africans throw a piece of meat on the braai. It's the perfect excuse to make delicious food as well as for family, friends and neighbours to come together!
Today's homify ideabook is dedicated to these special moments.
If we don't have enough space to build a braai area or we don't know how, the following tips will give you advice on how achieve the perfect braai space to cater for your big family. There are so many options available!
Let's begin…
What better place is there to install a braai than in the outdoor hut?
If you have enough space in this section of the home, then don't think twice about doing it! You'll appreciate that this space isn't actually inside your house for several reasons.
For starters, you can always add extra chairs and tables if more guests arrive. You can also avoid smoke getting into your house during the braai cooking! The beautiful warm weather can also be enjoyed from this fabulous spot—especially if you have a swimming pool!
This is the dream braai with a nice back garden, spacious outdoor furniture, lots of natural beauty in the form of flowers and plants and most importantly—an outdoor oven that is designed to disperse of smoke.
One of the not so nice things about cooking on the grill or attending to a grill is that you end up with smoke in your clothes and in your hair. This can end up smelling very unpleasant—trust us!
The solution is to have an oven, which is either clay or cement, that becomes almost like a fireplace. This ensures smoke is dispersed from the area where you are cooking and eating.
The end result is exactly the same: delicious food that can be shared, without the worry of smelling like smoke.
These expert professionals, Inspired Garden Design, have created the perfect outdoor cooking area in this design.
Often when we buy an outdoor grill, we aren't quite sure where to place it. There are so many options or you can build your own braai with cement, ceramics or stone. If you buy one, you simply need to slip it into a designated space.
Ideally, if you have the space, you can install a cabinet and granite counter like in this design. This allows you to store braai tools and accessories neatly out of sight, keeping them clean no matter what the weather. The counter space also allows you to prepare food right by the grill.
Comfort and functionality collide in this sophisticated design!
If you like to put a lot of attention into decorative details and you want your outdoor braai area to match the rest of the house, then go for it! It's all about the materials that you use in the space. You can include your style of furniture and any modern or trendy decor items too!
If you do go this route, it may very wise for your contemporary patio to install a roof structure over it. This adds a little bit of sophistication and protects your furniture and decor items from the weather. You can also include different lighting throughout this space!
A braai area next to the swimming pool is the perfect entertainment spot. If you are planning any type of celebration, don't hesitate to combine these two environments. You can enjoy the sunshine and have a dip in the pool, while the braai sizzles away with your favourite food.
The only problem is that your guests will never want to leave!
For those who have very small spaces, we have the perfect solution: a portable braai!
This does not need to be placed on a patio, terrace or in the garden, you can use it in any open space. It even works on balconies! There is no excuse not to enjoy the perfect braai!
Bon Appetite!
