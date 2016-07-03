Top 5 of the Week: Extraordinary Garage Ideas and Beautiful Homes

It's hard to believe, but we are now officially half way through the year. That means we've already had six months of fabulous homify projects and ideabooks brightening our days. While the fast turn of time can be an overwhelming thought, the good news is that the next six months will be equally filled with gorgeous interiors and home ideas as we survive winter and commence our march toward summer.
This week was a little bit left of field in terms of the article that took out the top spot. Usually we see gorgeous South African homes, or small clever houses with tips we can all apply in our homes. This week was different; garnering the most attention was our list of six extraordinary garage ideas—providing a nice home for your car is important, after all.
Pick up a nice warm drink and get your Sunday started by taking a look at these beautiful homes and ideas again, to brighten your winter weekend. Or, if you're just stopping by for the first time then get ready to enjoy our top projects of the week. See you all again, same place, next week!
As we stated above, it was our list of six extraordinary garage ideas that took out this week's coveted top spot. A lot of attention and detailed thought goes into planning the design and interior decoration of our homes, but the garage is often left forgotten. Give how much we love our cars, it doesn't make sense to keep them in a dusty, forgotten space. Here we've explored a bunch of ways the garage can fit the overall architectural scheme of the home while finding the line between functionality and beauty with ease.
When it comes to looking after and maintaining a car, we take it pretty seriously, so here we are suggesting that the home of the car should receive an equal amount of attention. Even if you don't have a huge space to work with or a whole lot of money to pour into it, there are lots of ways to create a space that houses your car and serves as a clean storage space.
Beautiful homes are one thing, and while they demand our attention there is something extra special about a house that possesses more than meets the eye. From the street view this home certainly looks like an intriguing, modern structure, but it's what hides inside that gives it that extra special touch—that's why we called it the house with a creative secret. Set in sunny Spain, the house meets a wonderful line between architectural expression and modern convenience, created largely thanks to the close relationship between the architect and the owners, who were able to communicate accurately to get the optimal result.
When you take a look through, you'll see the personal touches created thanks to the owner's influence.
It's hard to believe that this house is made from timber, as its striking orange facade looks like it's a brick render. This home located in Madrid is indeed crafted entirely from prefabricated wood. It's also a highly energy efficient and high quality structure that is to be admired by all!
The other amazing thing about this very clever timber house is that from the outside it looks pretty small, but the way they've used the space inside to its full potential makes the who home feel double its size. This is certainly one you'll want to take a look at and take some inspiration from, in more than one way.
When running a household, the expenses add up terrifyingly quickly. Electricity, water, gas, heating, internet, rates—it's easy to get lost amid R signs adding up everywhere. This is why so many people are opting for green, energy-efficient homes these days. It benefits the environment with the added bonus of taking the pressure off financial stresses. This home was created on a shoe-string budget, by an architect well versed in low-cost housing, so it's whole design is based around saving money without cutting corners.
This natural, modern low-cost home is one the inhabitants can enjoy, without having to sink a whole load of money into it.
This home has an incredible sense of beauty and cosiness too it, and it simply can't be ignored. The colours, the brick, the tiles and the little staircase, everything about the facade comes together perfectly, tempting us to look and see what's inside. Surprisingly, this home's interior isn't quite what you'd expect, and perhaps that's what made it so popular this week; people are intrigued by it.
This striking facade and equally fascinating interior come from the professionals at AGRAFFE Design in, believe it or not, Russia, and are simply must sees. If you haven't already taken a look, we suggest you do so now!