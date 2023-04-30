From Blank Space to Brilliant Open-Plan Layout

Today’s dose of design inspiration comes from Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd , the interior design-and-decorating firm located in Johannesburg. The owner, Deborah Garth, is regarded as one of South Africa’s foremost interior designers, as is evident not only by her growing portfolio (detailing a rich range of design styles and -spaces), but also the number of awards her firm has walked away with.
Like many designers, Deborah Garth takes on both residential- and commercial projects, and even tells how she views the difference between the two: “In the commercial world, high impact design and pure efficiency are all important. Residential is far more subjective – a variety of emotions are involved”.
That brings us to today’s project: 3D renderings of what an empty room (adjoining a kitchen) would look like if a lounge and dining area are added in. In addition to new furnishings, these rendered designs also show off smooth colour palettes, functional storage spaces… in fact, let’s scroll down to take in these images one by one while discovering the idea behind the designs.
Mimicking an artist's blank canvas, the open-area lounge welcomes us with comfortable space and a crisp, soft colour palette (which gest boosted beautifully by the incoming sunshine). All that’s missing is the detail (i.e. couch, wall art, floor rug… ) to turn this into a comfy, inviting space, especially since that low ceiling slab makes this room seem quite cold.
The heart of this home (aka the kitchen) forms part of this open layout, with the culinary space situated right around that corner. Although it can be tricky to work with, this problem is turned into a stylish solution by blending a lounge and dining area (in the designer’s 3D renderings) to not only maximise the entire space, but also add some personality to these interiors via colours, patterns and textures.
Thanks to modern technology (and creative designing), we can get a clear idea of what can be achieved with this blank space. For instance, who would have thought that large furniture pieces would fit in without making the room look cramped? And thanks to some dark browns, that crisp colour palette (which was really bordering on clinical) gets a bit dramatic and elegant. But don't overlook that eye-catching ceiling design which not only makes the eyes flow upwards, but also makes this area look more spacious.
But of course, we can't get away with form and no function, which is why the wall-to-wall design (which includes storage areas, a fireplace, bench-seating options, plus a TV unit) deserves so much praise.
Shifting our position ever so slightly, we take a look at what this open space can look like from behind the dining area. Located about a foot away from that plush sofa, the dining table and -chairs (which beautifully repeat that dramatic dark look of the wall's new look) add so much life here, allowing us to easily visualise a family with friends gathered around the dining table and/or in front of the TV without missing a word of the conversation.
This view allows us to see that bench-like design which stretches from wall to wall in the lounge. Balancing the fireplace and TV unit (and some secret storage compartments), this brown-and-white style still shows off a clean and subtle look, allowing the additional décor pieces (such as the fresh wall art and patterned floor rug) to come visually to life.
Want to see some more examples of what Deborah Garth can achieve? Then let’s feast our eyes on these 29 Spectacular Designs to Celebrate Deborah Garth's 29 Years of Success.