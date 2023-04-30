From Blank Space to Brilliant Open-Plan Layout

Today’s dose of design inspiration comes from Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd , the interior design-and-decorating firm located in Johannesburg. The owner, Deborah Garth, is regarded as one of South Africa’s foremost interior designers, as is evident not only by her growing portfolio (detailing a rich range of design styles and -spaces), but also the number of awards her firm has walked away with.

Like many designers, Deborah Garth takes on both residential- and commercial projects, and even tells how she views the difference between the two: “In the commercial world, high impact design and pure efficiency are all important. Residential is far more subjective – a variety of emotions are involved”.

That brings us to today’s project: 3D renderings of what an empty room (adjoining a kitchen) would look like if a lounge and dining area are added in. In addition to new furnishings, these rendered designs also show off smooth colour palettes, functional storage spaces… in fact, let’s scroll down to take in these images one by one while discovering the idea behind the designs.



