Clean-up made simple: 6 Steps for a decent home

Entering your front door and feeling good is an experience which is not only essential to establish a homely ambience, but also to create a sense of balance in your living space. Certainly, we get much more pleasure out of a tidy apartment than a living space where we have not yet washed the dishes or there are clothes lying around everywhere. Maintaining a neat space is, however, easier said than done, since we all know that time is a precious commodity that is not always available, and we seldom feel super excited about cleaning!
So how can we ensure a constantly tidy and neat home that we can be proud of, without sacrificing too much of our time and energy? Fortunately, we here at homify have put together a little guide…
When it comes to creating a good impression when we return home, our first priority is the entrance hall. This space should therefore always be in order and not be a location of accumulated mess. Adding a small wardrobe for coats and a shelf for keys and letters is a move that can never do you wrong. All that's left now is to add a bouquet of fresh flowers to create a pleasing and welcoming space.
Usually, we undertake the larger task of cleaning house all in one day. This can be overwhelming and leave you with the feeling of not even knowing where to begin. This does not, however, have to be the case! what will be really helpful will be the creation of a schedule to plot accurate and actionable items. For example, you can plan to do ironing for 30 minutes, followed by dusting for 15 minutes. You will see that this makes your life a whole lot easier, while also allowing you to plot some free time.
Once you're at it, you'll soon find it is also helpful to create a weekly schedule. For example, you can slot in window cleaning on Monday, dusting on Tuesday, bathroom cleaning on Wednesday, the kitchen on Thursday, and laundry on Friday. this helps you putting all of the chores in perspective, ensuring you don't have to burden yourself with doing everything at once, which would, of course, take several hours. Instead, you can have a thoroughly neat home with plenty of time left for more important things.
For the sake of the environment and energy-efficiency, we should only turn on the washing machine when we have a full load. However, this is not an excuse to leave dirty clothes lying around. You can always wash a few key items by hand or make sure that all the laundry is where it should be—in the washroom. Nothing is more discouraging than a huge pile of dirty clothes, so make sure to work it away regularly.
Entering the kitchen and facing at once a huge mountain of dishes will compel most people to reverse right out of the room. We should never let things go that far, so try to wash all plates, glasses and cutlery immediately after dinner and return each to its rightful place in the cupboards. You will see that this continuous cleaning up and steady order will save you so much time in the end.
Another very important point to remember is the imperative to have fun. Sounds weird? It may be, but with a smile and good humour the work will become light in no time. Our state of mind greatly influences how we perceive the tasks ahead of us, and if we are more positive about these chores, they will not seem so horrible. So, put your favourite playlist on with the volume turned all the way up, and enjoy the movements.
There are also many apps available for the gamification of everyday chores, such as Habitica. Turn your tasks into a game and make light of hard work!