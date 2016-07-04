Clean-up made simple: 6 Steps for a decent home

Entering your front door and feeling good is an experience which is not only essential to establish a homely ambience, but also to create a sense of balance in your living space. Certainly, we get much more pleasure out of a tidy apartment than a living space where we have not yet washed the dishes or there are clothes lying around everywhere. Maintaining a neat space is, however, easier said than done, since we all know that time is a precious commodity that is not always available, and we seldom feel super excited about cleaning!

So how can we ensure a constantly tidy and neat home that we can be proud of, without sacrificing too much of our time and energy? Fortunately, we here at homify have put together a little guide…