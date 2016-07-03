Exploring Inside a Pretoria home

Today on homify we bring you another stunning, proudly South African project, but this time, with a bit of a twist. Instead of exploring an architectural endeavour, we will here look at an interior design undertaking. This just goes to show how diverse the professionals in our country are and the high-quality design available in all fields.

The home under our scrutiny today is referred to as the Waterfall Estate, and you'll soon see the parallels between the home's interior and that soothing natural water feature. Each space seems to flow effortlessly into the next, and a golden thread of continuity runs through the entire home without a sense of monotony or one room looking like the next.

If this is the type of interior that appeals to you, you certainly have good taste! Let's take a look at how such a modern and fluid interior space can be achieved…