A Beautiful, Homely Wooden House

We often explore large, luxurious homes that exude class, sophistication and elegance. But what about the small homes?
In fact, it's much more difficult to achieve the same class, sophistication and elegance with a small home. There is a lot less to work with in order to achieve incredible results.
Yet today we are going to witness how these expert professionals, Jular Madeiras, have managed to build a gorgeous little wooden home on a river—which blows other big home designs out of the water!
Let's take a look…
From the exterior, we can see just how neatly packaged this whole home is.
The home has been designed in a perfect rectangle cube, with a flat roof and a very symmetrical look and feel.
We can see that the designers have gone for very neutral colours here, including a light wood and white. Remember that neutral colours are always a great option for the exterior design of a home as it creates a very subtle look and feel. You can always paint your front door or window shutters a bright colour if you want to add a bit of vibrancy to the space.
We can see that this home opens up on to a large terrace area, which features white benches on either side. This is very intriguing!
The company responsible for this fabulous design are home builders, based in Lisboa, Portugal. We can see that they took extreme care building this home, carefully plotting every detail and design.
Whether you're having a prefabricated or traditional home built, you need to plan the construction carefully.
1. Choose a suitable plot of land in a good neighbourhood.
2. Ensure that the land is stable enough to build on.
3. Ensure that the zoning laws will allow for construction.
4. Consult a professional about building plans.
Have a look at these: Tips on what you need to know before buying a house.
Wood is a wonderful material for any modern home!
Not only does wood bring a very natural and earthy tone to a home, it also makes it look that much warmer and more inviting.
Wood is also very durable so you won't have to do as much maintenance work on it! It can withstand most weather conditions.
Ensure that you do use waterproofing in the roof, however. You don't want any damage caused by leaks.
Can you see in this design how glass windows contrast beautifully with a wooden facade? For inspiration, have a look at this: Dynamic home of wood and glass.
If you include a patio in your home design, create a pergola or add a form of covering so that you can utilise this space throughout the year.
We all know how hot South African summers can get, so you need a bit of shade to protect yourself from the sun's rays. In winter, it may be warm enough to sit outside but there could be a bit of rain. A covering will allow you to host braai's, watch the sunset or read a book in the fresh air without concern.
You can also invest in better patio furniture if you have a covering because you don't have to worry too much about it can getting damaged in the rain or the sun.
Don't you love how this home features a sleek, white and bright patio covering?
If we zoom in on the patio, we can see that it is slightly raised from the floor with beautiful, wooden flooring.
There are also two large glass windows and doors, which open up onto the patio. This allows for a seamless transition between the interior and exterior spaces and creates a much larger entertainment or interactive space when the doors and windows are opened. The living space can spill out onto the patio.
The benches are no muss no fuss pieces of furniture that are timeless in terms of style. They are the perfect spot for relaxing with a book or chatting to friends while the braai sizzles in the background!
And finally, we see the full picture!
This home looks out onto a gorgeous river, which the designers have taken into account when creating this home. They've ensured that the windows, doors and patio all face the beautiful views so that they can be enjoyed and appreciated no matter where the residents are in the house.
This is also why the designers haven't closed off the sides of the patio—they don't want to block off the view.
Remember that you should utilise the views available to you whenever possible. In South Africa, there is so much fauna and flora—make the most of it.
Have a look at this Eastern Cape Home with Champagne Views for inspiration!