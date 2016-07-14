A Beautiful, Homely Wooden House

We often explore large, luxurious homes that exude class, sophistication and elegance. But what about the small homes?

In fact, it's much more difficult to achieve the same class, sophistication and elegance with a small home. There is a lot less to work with in order to achieve incredible results.

Yet today we are going to witness how these expert professionals, Jular Madeiras, have managed to build a gorgeous little wooden home on a river—which blows other big home designs out of the water!

Let's take a look…