DIY: build a backyard pergola in 6 steps

Building a pergola is hardly easy, let's be honest, but it is one of the tasks that you can manage yourself with a little bit of DIY enthusiasm and a weekend set aside to get into it.

An outside hut or patio area can be one of the best places in the world for South African families to share meals, morning cups of coffee or play board games, especially in the summer months.

It can sometimes be difficult, however, to choose the right design for your outside hut or patio as you need to think about the desires of each of the family members, ensure that it is stylish and create a comfortable spot.

You may often ask yourself what the right materials are for an outdoor patio or hut? What decor is appropriate for this space? How big should it be?

This is why today at homify we have put together an ideabook for you to read through, which will give you the top tips when it comes to creating the most stylish and comfortable outdoor hut in the yard.