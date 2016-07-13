Exploring an Estate Home in Ballito

With the growing number of housing estates in South Africa, for security and prime property purposes, it's no secret that the coastline in South Africa is breathtaking and prospective homeowners would like to capitalise on the location and beauty of the landscape. This gorgeous home in the seaside town of Ballito in the province of Kwa Zulu Natal is an absolute dream come true. The modern structure and concept by the team at CA Architects is attractive and eye-catching, but also perfectly adapted for this terrain.