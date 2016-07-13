Exploring an Estate Home in Ballito

With the growing number of housing estates in South Africa, for security and prime property purposes, it's no secret that the coastline in South Africa is breathtaking and prospective homeowners would like to capitalise on the location and beauty of the landscape. This gorgeous home in the seaside town of Ballito in the province of Kwa Zulu Natal is an absolute dream come true. The modern structure and concept by the team at CA Architects is attractive and eye-catching, but also perfectly adapted for this terrain.
This beautiful modern South African home, ticks all the boxes of perfection and would make a great living space for a young modern family, or an older couple that would like to retire in style and sophistication. Architects have ensured that this one storey home is open and contemporary. The exterior is attractive without being over the top, while the natural surroundings makes this home even more amazing.
The interior of this wonderful villa in Ballito has been constructed to maximise the amount of natural sunlight that enters this home during the day, illuminating it from the outside, while the perfectly placed internal downlights bathe the interior in illumination at night. This home has the potential to be unbelievable and will be a blank slate to decorate for any new home owner, but the subtle use of colour is the perfect base to create a masterpiece.
Modern open plan living is stylish and elegant in this one storey home. While the style of the roof is reminiscent of a rustic home, the neutral and light interior will make a comfortable kitchen, living area and dining room for the contemporary family. The sliding doors and fantastic lighting, along with the internal garden make this home beautiful and cosy.
The terrace of this sensational home is a great place to enjoy the summer sun at the poolside, or why not host a braai with some friends and family at your very own undercover braai spot. Move the dining room table outside and create an informal dining area, or just laze around the deck patiently waiting for that braai!
The spacious exterior is not just a great place to enjoy the company of family and friends, the spacious lawn and greenery makes this outdoor area perfect for a family with children. The outdoor space ensures that the mess stays outside and your home stays clean.
And finally we get to see another relaxing area of this stunning South African home, the bathroom is neutral in decor and setting, but will make unwinding and serenity easy and comfortable too. How about: The Stylish Ballito Home for design inspiration?