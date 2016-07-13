9 Gorgeous, Colourful Bathrooms Perfect For Your Home!

Bathrooms are often a place of solace and relaxation, with neutral colours and simple décor. However, in this Ideabook we show you that not only can your bathroom be vibrant in colour, but it can also look amazing, unique and filled with personal charm and character. By adding some bright and warm colours to your bathroom you can boost illumination and tranquillity, while also creating a bathroom that suits certain people in the home, especially children. So go on and make your bathroom daring and beautiful!