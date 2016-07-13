Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 Gorgeous, Colourful Bathrooms Perfect For Your Home!

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
Loading admin actions …

Bathrooms are often a place of solace and relaxation, with neutral colours and simple décor. However, in this Ideabook we show you that not only can your bathroom be vibrant in colour, but it can also look amazing, unique and filled with personal charm and character. By adding some bright and warm colours to your bathroom you can boost illumination and tranquillity, while also creating a bathroom that suits certain people in the home, especially children. So go on and make your bathroom daring and beautiful!

1. Accented Elegance

BALDUINA#2, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

This gorgeous bathroom is a combination of neutral tones with white features. It’s not as daring as some of the bathroom designs you are yet to see, but it is great for personalities that would like an unusual and modern take on the old style. It shows some colourful accents only on one wall of the bathroom, but it's a good start.

2. Some Orange

banheiro de menina, arquiteta aclaene de mello arquiteta aclaene de mello Modern bathroom Orange
arquiteta aclaene de mello

arquiteta aclaene de mello
arquiteta aclaene de mello
arquiteta aclaene de mello

This orange bathroom is without a doubt eye catching and the interior designers were sure that it would make for a brilliant bathroom, especially for a child. The modern style is blended with white fixtures and orange accessories, while the illumination enhances the colourful space entirely. The space can be easily converted to suit an adolescent or teenager eventually too.

3. Eye-Catching Colour

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

A small bathroom doesn’t have to be boring. This eye-catching and brightly coloured bathroom has the perfect décor to make a lasting impact on visitors. The walls are a mix of pink and other colourful motifs, this bathroom will definitely make an impression.

4. Accent Wall

Fazenda em Bandeirantes - PR, Beth Nejm Beth Nejm Country style bathroom
Beth Nejm

Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm
Beth Nejm

This warm and cosy colour makes the perfect addition for a home surrounded by nature. It’s elegant and minimalist with an accented wall in ochre. The combination of other neutral shades within this bathroom, along with the modern lighting creates the perfect space to unwind in the bath tub.

5. Bright and Yellow

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Some very tiny bathrooms unfortunately do not have windows to allow the sunshine in, but that doesn’t mean you cannot create a sunlit illusion… this bathroom includes an adorable bright yellow cabinet that lets the sun shine.

6. Elegant Purple

Residência Jardim Marajoara, MeyerCortez arquitetura & design MeyerCortez arquitetura & design Modern bathroom
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design

MeyerCortez arquitetura & design
MeyerCortez arquitetura &amp; design
MeyerCortez arquitetura & design

A cooler colour in the bathroom can be elegant, subtle and simple too. These purple walls have been perfectly coated to be sophisticated, chic and so stylish. The colour is enhanced by the stoned floor, large mirror and modern countertop. It’s harmonious and pleasant without a fuss.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Calming Blue

Apartamento MV, Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados Modern bathroom
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados
Isabela Canaan Arquitetos e Associados

This blue bathroom has a tranquil and comfortable atmosphere that exudes cleanliness and comfort. The calming ambiance in enhanced by the marble countertop top, large mirror and perfect illumination. It’s simply serene.

8. Pretty Pink

Apartamento Menino Deus, INOVA Arquitetura INOVA Arquitetura Modern bathroom
INOVA Arquitetura

INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura
INOVA Arquitetura

Although it is a lot less stimulating and eye-catching then its red counterpart, a pink bathroom has a definite femininity and style that makes it pleasant and fresh. This pink, white and magenta bathroom is a great option for those who thrive on creativity and eclectic style.

9. Striped Affair

Apartamento LD, Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração Eclectic style bathroom
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração
Duda Senna Arquitetura e Decoração

We have reached the end of this Ideabook, but we are yet to view a bathroom of geometric patterns and design. This striped bathroom is elegant and attractive, the mix of light and dark blue, white, grey and black create a fantastic yet edgy bathroom that is modern and trendy. Now consider these: Perfect Washing Machine Storage Ideas.

​The Country House In The Mountains
Which colourful bathroom would you include in your home?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks