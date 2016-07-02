7 Beautiful, small gardens to copy

There is nothing better than to have a good time in a beautiful garden. That is why it is important to have an outdoor garden which is beautiful by your own standards and original in its decoration. A garden is like a corner of paradise that calms the soul and inspires creativity.

We understand, however, that it is not always possible to have a beautiful garden in our day and age, due to the small sizes of standard homes and financial constraints. That is why we bring you these 7 stunning examples of small gardens to transform any outdoors space into paradise, regardless of size.