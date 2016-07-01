Today we will look at a very interesting project coming to us all the way from Argentinian professionals. The modern and beautiful Burner House is the result of a commission by a young couple of lawyers. What these clients wanted, was not different from any other couple looking for their first home together: An aesthetically pleasing, contemporary building which they can call their own and which does not break the bank. The latter is the heart of the project, as we'll see that this stunning modern home did not set the clients back too much. Making use of a national credit programme and their personal savings, they were able to obtain their dream first home.

The house, which consists of only a ground level extension, suits its environment perfectly. The unimposing white structure does not take away from the landscape, but does, however, consist of a multi-faceted design which provides an interesting and comfortable living space. Let's waste no further time, and go take a look at this lovely modern home!