Today we will look at a very interesting project coming to us all the way from Argentinian professionals. The modern and beautiful Burner House is the result of a commission by a young couple of lawyers. What these clients wanted, was not different from any other couple looking for their first home together: An aesthetically pleasing, contemporary building which they can call their own and which does not break the bank. The latter is the heart of the project, as we'll see that this stunning modern home did not set the clients back too much. Making use of a national credit programme and their personal savings, they were able to obtain their dream first home.
The house, which consists of only a ground level extension, suits its environment perfectly. The unimposing white structure does not take away from the landscape, but does, however, consist of a multi-faceted design which provides an interesting and comfortable living space. Let's waste no further time, and go take a look at this lovely modern home!
Just take a look at this modern beauty! You would never say this home was constructed on a tight budget, would you? The bold and stable facade of the house gives the impression of a large family home to rival the best of contemporary architecture. The intersecting and perpendicular planes of the building's structure gives a strong sense of direct in the home's appearance, as well as a dynamic overall character.
The smooth plaster exterior and white painted walls stand in strong contrast to the neutral colours of the landscape, creating a sense of harmony in the opposing forces. The sober man-made structure is anchored in the middle of the undulating fields of grass, tall trees, and hills beyond that.
This striking modern home we are investigating today is situated in the mountainous city region of Alta Gracia, located in the north-centre of the province of Córdoba, Argentina. To the North, we can see the lovely Sierra Chicha mountain range, which surely provides constant pleasure to any inhabitant of the area.
As we can see here, this property is rather large, which ensures some seclusion and plenty of privacy. The natural surroundings also called for a unique design which suits the environment, whilst taking full advantage of the terrain and the panoramic views all round.
Now, let's take a bit of a closer look at the details of the structure. Here we a close-up of the front entrance of the home. The building consists of several cubic volumes, in a style that has become synonymous with contemporary architecture in a modern style. The doors and windows are similarly bold in rectangular and cubic forms, creating layers of geometric placement and a strong visual style.
The addition of the more natural wood for the door, as well as the darker aliminium frames on the windows, allow for various pleasant contrasts to the striking white in which the building is painted.
In this image, we can see the entire plan for the home and property. This gives us a good idea regarding the home's dimensions, as well as how the different living areas fit together. We can also see that the property allows for much outdoor space, making the home ideal for family gatherings or for children, should the couple decide to extend their brood.
The house takes up a surface area of 120 square meters, which makes it a decently sized family home. All of this for about R77000! Can you believe it?! Who would have thought that you can get such an amazing dwelling at that cost in this day and age. It is simply brilliant!
Lastly, we take another closer look at the structure itself. Here we get a sense of the interaction of the interior spaces with the outdoors. It is evident that the architects wanted to create space where the inhabitants could seamlessly move from the indoors into the beautiful natural surroundings, even if doing so by sight. For this reason, we see large sliding glass doors everywhere, as well as a convenient wooden porch and a stunning pergola on which we can only imagine to most beautiful flowers growing!
This is certainly a house which bows in respect to its environment, whilst being a star of the contemporary show itself. What more could you want from any house, not even a first home?!
