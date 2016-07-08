​The Lake House Of Perfection

G’day, mate! We’re down under today in the beautiful city of Sydney, Australia, specifically in an area where family homes have been built to enjoy direct access to freshwater lakes. But the view is only one of the reasons that this precise location has been singled out for homify 360°—it’s what looks out onto the lake that made our jaws drop.

A villa that stands out most superbly from the traditional style of the neighbouring houses, flaunting a delicious modern look and playing with dramatic contrast between the front- and rear facades.

It showcases the balance between suburban life and tranquil nature and, in doing so, presents a fabulous lifestyle for its style-conscious owners.

This one has to be seen to be believed…