We’re South African, and proud of it! We have an adventurous (for lack of a better word) history, our culture is seeping with an abundance of different styles and characteristics, and we have no less than 11 official languages – how many other countries can say the same?
When it comes to South African living, personal taste, as always, plays a big role: what works for one household will not necessarily work for the next, especially when different cultures come into play.
However, when tasked with coming up with 7 must-haves for every South African home, it’s safe to say that the majority of our country’s inhabitants can associate themselves with at least one of the following…
Let’s get one thing straight: one person grilling a chicken on an open fire is not a braai. A braai is a crackling fire and a sizzling piece of meat surrounded by friends, young and old, all enjoying themselves with a beverage of choice.
But that fire can also be used to heat things up on a chilly winter’s evening, when South Africa, contrary to popular belief, can get quite cold (at least for us).
Anybody who has ever witnessed an electrical storm in Johannesburg or the Free State knows it’s one of the most striking sights ever. This is when a beautiful covered porch (with your choice of furnishings and décor, of course) is the ideal addition to a house, where we can place a chair (or in front of a window, if you’re playing it safe) and watch lightning slice up the dark sky and feel the thunder shudder through the earth.
One thing you can say about South Africa – it’s a hot spot. Foreigners usually dub our winters as equivalents to their springs, yet they all agree that once summer reaches its peak, ‘sunny’ South Africa gets an entire new meaning.
Thus, better have a nice swimming pool or air-conditioner for cooling off once the temperatures start climbing into the 30s!
Whether you’re a fan of rugby or not, an entertainment area is a must-have. A spot where we can all gather to watch the game (or something else) on the big-screen TV, quench our thirsts at the built-in bar, and revel in the overall pleasant vibe that only comes from being surrounded by great friends and terrific music.
You need a special spot to enjoy all of these, and more, which is why an entertainment area (either indoors or as one of your interior spaces) becomes essential, especially during the warmer months.
It’s no secret that Cape Town produces some of the best wines in the world – and why on earth would you not want to support our economy by buying litres upon litres of our Cabernets, Merlots, and other well-known names?
Thus, the smart thing to do would be to invest in a wine cellar where you can store those bottled beauties (either for yourself or to keep as presents for friends). You never know when you will be needing a bottle or three for those unexpected “kuiers”.
Nothing beats a good old cup of “boeretroos” (an Afrikaans idiom for ‘coffee’). So whether it’s an old-school style kettle, or one of the more fancy models that can whip up espressos and Lattes in an instant, make sure you have a caffeine fix in your home at all times.
We’re so much more than braai and biltong, you know? Rooibos tea is one of South Africa’s most fantastic products, made from the rooibos plant that grows exclusively on the slopes of the Cederberg Mountains in the Western Cape. This exquisite product is exported to far-off locations around the globe – so, naturally, there must be something to a cup of rooibos, right?
Better make sure you have a decent crockery set to enjoy a cup (or more) of rooibos along with some delicious “beskuit” (rusks).
