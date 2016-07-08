We’re South African, and proud of it! We have an adventurous (for lack of a better word) history, our culture is seeping with an abundance of different styles and characteristics, and we have no less than 11 official languages – how many other countries can say the same?

When it comes to South African living, personal taste, as always, plays a big role: what works for one household will not necessarily work for the next, especially when different cultures come into play.

However, when tasked with coming up with 7 must-haves for every South African home, it’s safe to say that the majority of our country’s inhabitants can associate themselves with at least one of the following…