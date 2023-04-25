Lighting 101: Working with Recessed Lighting

Whether it’s garden goodies, hallway storage or brighter bathrooms, here on homify we are always ready with tips and tricks to help you get that luxurious look for your home. And today we are tackling recessed lighting, which is lighting fixtures installed directly inside a ceiling, a wall, or some other surface.

Three components make up recessed lighting: housing (the bulk of the fixture that’s hidden inside the ceiling or wall and which contains the electrical components), trim (referring to the decorative, visible part which may include shades and reflectors), and bulb (that part that produces illumination).

On a side note, did you know there’s a difference between recessed lights and downlights? Recessed lights (also called “can” lights) take up more space in the ceiling or wall in order to accommodate a replaceable bulb, while a downlight uses much less space with no joist restrictions.

Luckily, you have the peace of mind of knowing that you'll gain access to all these "lighting secrets" when working with professional lighting experts.

