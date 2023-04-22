Modern lights for the living room

As stated in the name, your ‘living’ room is where you usually do most of your living, whether that entails watching TV, relaxing on a sofa, or hosting guests. But in order to do all of these tasks successfully, you require the correct lighting, especially if your living room has a modern style. But don’t worry – as always, we are ripe and ready with a few design tips…
Let’s kick it off with living room brightness: what is the correct lumen count for a living room? Considering that a living room is mostly used for relaxing, you don’t want it too bright in there; thus, 100 lumens per square metre is ideal. That means if your living room is 20 square metres, you will need about 2000 lumens.
And what about your living room lights’ colour temperature? Opt for warm light between 2700 and 3300 kelvin, as that’s believed to give off the most pleasant glow.
Now, let’s look at the different types of lighting fixtures for your modern living room.
Although used in kitchens and bathrooms a lot of the time, pendant fixtures are also becoming more popular for living rooms. Known as ‘drops’ or ‘suspenders’, pendant lights are hung from the ceiling and suspended by a cord, chain or metal rod, usually positioned above an eye-catching space, like a coffee table or sexy sofa.
And note that if you want pendants in your modern living room, your best bet is to go with neutral colours and modern materials, like glass and metal.
As professional interior designers / decorators will tell you, wall lights remain a popular choice for just about any room, but especially a space dedicated to social events. That’s because wall lights are a great source of ambient lighting (more on that in a little bit) and give off a strong ambience of comfort, cosiness and style.
Usually, wall lights are opted for by people who feel that hanging pendants clutter up a space, especially in rooms with low ceilings.
If your modern living room has lots of space and big windows, a chandelier can be the perfect companion piece. That’s not only because chandeliers can give off more illumination than other fixtures, but also because they can become an eye-catching décor piece.
Keep in mind that for your modern living room, your chosen chandelier needs to stay away from ornate designs and rather show off a ‘less is more’ look.
Regardless of what design style your living room has, the 4 types of lights that are crucial for the space are ambient-, task-, accent-, and decorative lighting.
Ambient lighting can be described as the base / main layer of light and is responsible for illuminating the entire space. Chandeliers, table lamps, and ceiling lights are the best options for ambient lighting.
Task lighting focuses on the specific needs or tasks that happen in the living room, like reading, knitting, crafting… In order to better illuminate your work spaces, floor lamps, wall fixtures, hanging pendants, and desk lamps are all great suggestions.
To better show off wall art, family photos, or other décor / architectural details in your living room, you need accent lighting. And to draw attention to a certain something, you can opt for wall lights (like right above a classic painting), track lights, or even LED strip lighting underneath a hanging shelf.
Lights used for ambient-, task- or accent lighting can also serve as decorative lighting, which is basically lighting fixtures that become part of the décor due to their designs. And for a modern living room, consider lighting designs that enhance the modern look without dominating the entire space, like a striking wall light in the corner or eye-catching wall sconces on both sides of the living room entryway.
From one room to the next, let’s see The homify guide to creating a perfectly lit bathroom.