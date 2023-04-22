Modern lights for the living room

As stated in the name, your ‘living’ room is where you usually do most of your living, whether that entails watching TV, relaxing on a sofa, or hosting guests. But in order to do all of these tasks successfully, you require the correct lighting, especially if your living room has a modern style. But don’t worry – as always, we are ripe and ready with a few design tips…

Let’s kick it off with living room brightness: what is the correct lumen count for a living room? Considering that a living room is mostly used for relaxing, you don’t want it too bright in there; thus, 100 lumens per square metre is ideal. That means if your living room is 20 square metres, you will need about 2000 lumens.

And what about your living room lights’ colour temperature? Opt for warm light between 2700 and 3300 kelvin, as that’s believed to give off the most pleasant glow.

Now, let’s look at the different types of lighting fixtures for your modern living room.