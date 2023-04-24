A Stunning Sunroom by Deborah Garth International

For more than 30 years, the interior-design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd has been helping clients get in touch with upmarket properties and first-rate designs, whether it’s residential areas (from renovated kitchens to redoing whole houses), corporate buildings, or retail spaces etc. And this unyielding commitment to excellence has not only resulted in more clients for the company, but also a cool collection of awards, including the MEA Business Awards 2020—Best Interior Design Service in South Africa, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021—The Best Luxury Interior Design Studio in South Africa, and more.
But how does Deborah Garth Interior Design International tackle a project to ensure top-rated finishes and satisfied clients? It all starts with hand-drawn visualisations which are skilfully completed by Deborah herself. After handing these over to the digital- and CAD professionals in order to transform them into detailed drawings, the designs are then created in 3D programmes in order for clients to get a clear understanding of what the final product will look like.
Today’s project was no exception. With the clients seeking sun-bathed interiors, Deborah Garth Interior Design International got to work and treated the clients to a new sunroom connected to the exterior swimming pool. And although this project is still in construction mode, these ultra-smooth 3D renderings are perfect for giving us (and the client) a sneak peek as to what expect…
As the sun rises in the east, the decision was made to include a large east-facing window to beautifully welcome that morning glow, inviting it inside to expose the natural wooden ceiling trusses, as well as the light-and-bright interior colour palette.
Done up in the tropical style (is there any other design style better suited to help raise one’s relaxation levels?), this new sunroom offers up comfy seating for some reading and relaxing, as well as an informal little dining (or working) zone.
Notice how the floor rug, made from rubber in a fresh green, expertly anchors the dining/working space while also visually connecting with the lush colours of the garden outside.
Adjusting our point of view ever so slightly, we get to appreciate the little bar/coffee area (complete with a sink and washing-up space) that makes the sunroom so much more practical and inviting. And as these counters are built in and offer enough storage space, there is no need to run back into the house to fetch more wine (or coffee… ).
And although this west side of the sunroom doesn't feature the same sunlight-filled window, there is more than enough sunshine to filter in from the adjoining glazing.
To offset with the interior’s tropical style, a very minimalist approach was taken for the custom-built bar/kitchen area. This expertly helps to set up a clean design (less is more, remember?) to banish any sign of clutter.
To boost this design, lots of attention was devoted to the lighting. And with that diffused LED strip underneath the floating shelf, a subtle illumination joins the party and ensures that this sunroom is super practical even after the sun has set.
Speaking of lighting, the interiors come brilliantly to life after dusk, making this sunroom perfect for everything from a nocturnal pool party to a new dining spot. With uplighters expertly placed, those timber ceiling trusses become somewhat of a design feature. And don’t overlook those wall sconces on both sides of the window, which help to spread the light around and bathe the walls in a soft, welcoming glow that is strong enough to forego any additional floor- or table lamps.
