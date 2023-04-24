A Stunning Sunroom by Deborah Garth International

For more than 30 years, the interior-design firm Deborah Garth Interior Design International (Pty)Ltd has been helping clients get in touch with upmarket properties and first-rate designs, whether it’s residential areas (from renovated kitchens to redoing whole houses), corporate buildings, or retail spaces etc. And this unyielding commitment to excellence has not only resulted in more clients for the company, but also a cool collection of awards, including the MEA Business Awards 2020—Best Interior Design Service in South Africa, the Luxury Lifestyle Awards 2021—The Best Luxury Interior Design Studio in South Africa, and more.

But how does Deborah Garth Interior Design International tackle a project to ensure top-rated finishes and satisfied clients? It all starts with hand-drawn visualisations which are skilfully completed by Deborah herself. After handing these over to the digital- and CAD professionals in order to transform them into detailed drawings, the designs are then created in 3D programmes in order for clients to get a clear understanding of what the final product will look like.

Today’s project was no exception. With the clients seeking sun-bathed interiors, Deborah Garth Interior Design International got to work and treated the clients to a new sunroom connected to the exterior swimming pool. And although this project is still in construction mode, these ultra-smooth 3D renderings are perfect for giving us (and the client) a sneak peek as to what expect…



