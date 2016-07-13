Narrow Lot? This Home Rocks With Only 6.5m!

What would you do if your home was only 6.5 metres wide? Would you worry that you'd always have a cramped and crowded home? Would you struggle to decorate it? Would you overlook even buying a home that is 6.5 metres wide?
Today, we at homify are going to show you just how much you can do with a 6.5 metre space! With a bit of inspiration, innovation and passion, you can create one of the most impressive homes in the world. Sophisticated interior design meets modern elegance in the wonderful project that we are about to explore today.
Let's go and have a look!
From the get go, we can see just how impressive this narrow home is. Even though it is only 6.5 metres wide, it looks impressively large and spacious, spilling out onto a large terrace and pool area.
A wonderful way to make the most of the space available in a small home is to utilise the exterior area, like this designers here. Because they don't have a lot of width to worth with, they've maximised the length space.
The designers have also opted for very neutral colours, which always make a space seem that much bigger. Light grey tones work in perfect harmony with the large glass doors, which enhance the height of the building dramatically.
We can see how the designers have used natural decor in the form of plants, bushes and trees to complete the overall effect, which is incredibly striking.
If we head inside this home, we come across the very sophisticated kitchen, which has been completed in an industrial design.
They've achieved this by making the most of industrial materials. The marble floors contrast with the rustic wooden ceiling, sleek silver appliances, caramel cupboards and trendy, modern lights, which hang from the ceiling. Do you see what we mean about attention to detail?
The large, wooden table in the kitchen is flanked with retro bar stools, which are white with wooden legs. This creates a very interactive and social space for the whole family to come together in the heart of the home.
Our favourite part of the kitchen are the kitchen cupboards, which feature mirrors on the front of them. Not only is this very chic and trendy, but it makes the kitchen seem a little larger and a little bit more edgy. When you're working with a small home, you want to use every trick in the book to make it seem that much larger.
If you have a small home, you may as well utilise every square inch, including the corridors and hallways.
In this image, we can see how the designer professionals have created a beautiful garden, where you get so lost in the ethereal quality of the space that you don't even notice how narrow the space is.
Vertical space has also been maximised in this home thanks to long trees and plants as well as the walls, which feature vertical gardens. If you don't have a lot of floor space, a vertical garden is a fabulous and modern way to include natural design into a home. It's also such an easy feature to create that it can even be a DIY project for you or your family.
If your home is small, get rid of unnecessary walls and divisions. Open the home up so that it looks that much more spacious and appealing!
In this area, we can see how the designers have created a living room loft, again maximising vertical space. They've left the one side completely open, allowing it to flow into the rest of the house.
You'll also notice that the living room sofas and armchairs are very subtle and sleek. There's no need for chunky or large furniture in a small home. Simple and minimalist is the most sophisticated way to go.
They've add a touch personality and character in the home, however. In the living room loft, we can see a colourful and artistic coffee table—a design that must truly speak to the inhabitants of this home. Downstairs we can also see a large painting or artwork. Remember that your home should always be an expression of who you are—include pieces of art or photographs that speak to who you are.
We end off this impressive tour in the bedroom where once again we can see what a big role personal touches here and there play. Don't you think this artwork above the bed is so different and unique? It's the only element in the room that adds colour, making it the focal point of the design.
The rest of the room is designed in neutral tones, including white and and a light wood. These neutral tones visually expand the space.
The most impressive part of this space, however, is the little balcony that has been utilised in the corner of the room. This connects the interior space with the exterior space, creating an impressive open plan design! You can literally hop out of bed and enjoy the stars from this bedroom!
The designers have done a very impressive job making the most of this small home—did you even notice how small it truly it is?
