Narrow Lot? This Home Rocks With Only 6.5m!

What would you do if your home was only 6.5 metres wide? Would you worry that you'd always have a cramped and crowded home? Would you struggle to decorate it? Would you overlook even buying a home that is 6.5 metres wide?

Today, we at homify are going to show you just how much you can do with a 6.5 metre space! With a bit of inspiration, innovation and passion, you can create one of the most impressive homes in the world. Sophisticated interior design meets modern elegance in the wonderful project that we are about to explore today.

Let's go and have a look!