Before and After: Construction Site to Perfect Home

There is nothing like watching a disaster transform into masterpiece, like a caterpillar evolving into a butterfly!
If architecture and design is something that interests you, then you will be especially interested in this design today by architecture professionals 3B Architecture. We will see how a construction site of rubble and chaos become a trendy, retro and modern home that any of us would be thrilled to live in.
As Richard Bach once said,
What the caterpillar calls the end of the world the master calls a butterfly.
Let's go and explore this evolution, right before our eyes!
In the before photos we can see what a disaster this site was. There is rubble everywhere, dust floating around and the place is littered with bricks.
The walls have also been knocked down, the surfaces scraped of paint and the ceilings are in the process of being remodelled so there are wires everywhere.
This does not look like an appealing space! Even if we have the most creative imaginations, we cannot picture this being much more than a building site!
Can you believe how sleek, modern and impressive this home looks now?
In this bedroom, we can see how the designers have turned a disaster zone into a very homely and impressive space. They've achieved this by installing gorgeous wooden floors, which add that homely and earthy look and feel.
They've contrasted the wooden floors with crisp white walls and one grey wall. This is a great tip for any home! Pair three white walls with one grey wall (or black, red, blue, pink!) and you'll have a colourful space full of texture and complementary tones, without it becoming too overbearing on the residents.
You can also see that the designers have included very trendy and strategic bedroom cupboards. These create an ideal storage area, where personal items can be stored neatly away.
In this image, we can see that the designers were in the middle of creating their masterpiece. The walls and ceiling have been newly plastered and seem like they are about to be freshly painted.
In this space, we can get a little bit of a glimpse into the potential that this space has to offer, but it still looks like a bit of a wreck.
One positive, however, is the natural light that filters into this space. This sets the room up for a very impressive future design.
If we step into the newly renovated living room, we can see just how chic and stylish it has become.
The newly renovated space is decorated with a trendy grey sofa and more classic wooden furniture. There is a touch of colour in the form of orange and white cushions and an orange piece of wall. Subtle yet sophisticated!
You'll notice that lighting plays a very important role in this space, which we've touched on before. Little lamps decorate this space, creating a soft and romantic ambiance throughout this space. This works perfectly for the evening and night time, when there is no natural light streaming in through the windows.
Don't you love how the modern living room sofa has been paired with more antique and classic tables and chairs? This is the perfect mix!
In this image we truly get a glimpse into the chaos of construction. There are construction materials and tools everywhere including tables, ladders, paint, rubbish bags, brooms and turpentine bottles. It's hard to reconcile this image with the photographs we've seen of the new and improved home.
What this image does show, however, is how much space there is to work with this in the home. The rooms are open plan and lead up to a second storey—the potential is endless.
A renovation like this requires a lot of attention to detail from the top experts!
In this image, we can see how the designers have utilised the open plan design to create a gorgeous kitchen.
The designers have included white, brown and grey tones in this space, which creates a warm and hearty space. Considering that the kitchen is the soul of the home, this is the perfect look and feel.
This is a very social and interactive space. It features a casual table and chairs where the family can relax and share breakfast or a cup of tea together. There is also a kitchen island, which creates an extra area of preparing food or sharing a glass of wine together.
The kitchen cupboards and cabinets allow for a very minimalist design, where all unnecessary cutlery, crockery or condiments are stored neatly out of sight.
This transformation is a force of nature—just like a caterpillar transforming into a butterfly!