A Classic, Contemporary Home From Your Dreams

This beautiful modern home is stylish, contemporary and sophisticated. The spacious design, neutral palette and elegant features make it the perfect place for any social occasion. The open plan living set up and ample lighting creates a comfortable ambiance that is simple yet classic in design, while the rich use of colour, texture and lighting makes this home even more cosy and inviting. But, let's take a closer look and enjoy the sunshine from every angle of this stunning villa. The patio area itself is absolutely gorgeous, we cannot wait to see more.
Enjoy a cup of coffee while you catch up on the latest news, or simply take in the fresh air from the dining area in the kitchen. How about moving yourself outside and soak up the sunshine on a beautiful day. The kitchen even comes complete with a pizza oven, so this home has the solution for any social occasion… be it a barbecue, picnic or even just dancing the night away in the backyard. The greenery planted all along the wall creates the perfect garden atmosphere without being overwhelming too.
The interior designer ensured that this open plan living space is great for any social occasion, there are more than enough sofas to create comfortable seating for two or ten guests. The gorgeous lighting and simple colours make this living room a cosy space to enjoy company, or grab a bowl of popcorn and just watch your favourite action packed movie on the large TV. How about sitting quietly on a rainy day and curl up with a good book? This home has it all!
A dining room is a place to enjoy a good meal, great company and polite conversation. But with a large dining room such as this, polite conversation can quickly turn into nonstop laughter. The simple neutral decor, romantic lighting and elegant design, make this dining room a great space for an informal dinner with loved ones, or a strict business meeting. The use of two large pot plants as decor highlights the natural beauty of this home too.
This cosy corner is a fantastic informal space to enjoy the company of a few friends, while taking in the soothing breeze of fresh air through the open window. The use of warm colours and geometric patterns as well as comfortable seating makes this a great addition to the home for entertainment purposes, or even just to meditate alone. It's inviting and welcoming in so many ways.
This modern bathroom has perfect fixtures and fittings that definitely make an attractive and elegant yet relaxing space, the all-white sink, countertop and toilet ensure that this bathroom will remain trendy for years to come. The spacious wooden shelf is a great place to store all bathroom essentials and necessities, such as towels, candles and soaps. The addition of some greenery into this bathroom is a great way of bringing the outdoors inside too.
This brilliant bedroom is soothing on the eyes in every way. The soft colour palette of white, beige and green creates a relaxing atmosphere, while the all-white furniture, beautiful bed linen and simple decor is elegant and stylish too. The curtain allows for just enough natural light to enter the room making it comfortable and cosy, while still keeping prying eyes out. It's sophisticated and chic, while being absolutely gorgeous too.