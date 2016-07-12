A Classic, Contemporary Home From Your Dreams

Enjoy a cup of coffee while you catch up on the latest news, or simply take in the fresh air from the dining area in the kitchen. How about moving yourself outside and soak up the sunshine on a beautiful day. The kitchen even comes complete with a pizza oven, so this home has the solution for any social occasion… be it a barbecue, picnic or even just dancing the night away in the backyard. The greenery planted all along the wall creates the perfect garden atmosphere without being overwhelming too.