11 Essential Home Office Accessories

With more and more employees opting to work from home, a designated work space in the house is a must. This means that if you don’t have an actual office or study area, you might have to work around the free spaces in your home. However, organisation and practicality is key and the homify team, with the help of some interior designers have compiled this Ideabook of 11 essentials for your home office. These tips will help you keep your space under control and always stay ahead of the curve.