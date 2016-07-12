Your browser is out-of-date.

11 Essential Home Office Accessories

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo Study/officeAccessories & decoration
With more and more employees opting to work from home, a designated work space in the house is a must. This means that if you don’t have an actual office or study area, you might have to work around the free spaces in your home. However, organisation and practicality is key and the homify team, with the help of some interior designers have compiled this Ideabook of 11 essentials for your home office. These tips will help you keep your space under control and always stay ahead of the curve.

1. Appealing Artwork

Интерьер OOD, INT2architecture INT2architecture Study/office
INT2architecture
INT2architecture

Including some artwork into your home office can definitely transform the space. This is a fantastic way to add some personal style and characteristics into the room, by including design features that you enjoy you also improve productivity and ambiance. Make your art choice eye-catching!

2. Clockwork Features

Scandi Clock - wooden clock, simple, modern, Silva Design Silva Design Study/officeAccessories & decoration Plywood White
Silva Design
Silva Design

A large clock above your desk will add a stylish edge to the office space, but also ensure that you can keep track on deadlines or that meeting with a potential new client.

3. Global

Turquoise Mini Desk Globe Bellerby and Co Globemakers HouseholdAccessories & decoration
Bellerby and Co Globemakers
Bellerby and Co Globemakers

A world globe in the office is a fascinating feature that definitely makes any home office regal and attractive, it signifies old world charm and a global approach to business too.

4. Organised Desk

CONSENTABLE/WT, CONSENTABLE CONSENTABLE Study/officeDesks
CONSENTABLE
CONSENTABLE

Desk organisation is a must for any home office. Consider style and functionality when making the decision of what desk will suit your home. It's also a great way of keeping track of your electronic and accessories and paperwork and will dedicate space for your work. The homify Guide To Organising Your Desk is a great read too.

5. Colour-Coordination

Lifestyle, Eva Solo Eva Solo Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Eva Solo
Eva Solo

Now if you have a favourite colour, or a shade that gets you inspired, consider including that in a colour-coordinated manner to your workspace, be it lamp or stationery, matching accessories are essential.

6. Pen Storage

Oak Desk Tidy Utology Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Utology
Utology

Never lose your pens, headphones or USB again… ensure that all your necessities are in one pen tray like this, it will keep your desk uncluttered while looking smart too. You will never lose valuable work time again searching for these items.

7. The Eye-Catching Desk Lamp

Appartamento, Andrea Pacciani Architetto Andrea Pacciani Architetto Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Andrea Pacciani Architetto
Andrea Pacciani Architetto

A desk with an eye-catching lamp makes an interesting and unique feature in your modern home office. Transform your office instantly with an unusual desk lamp that will illuminate your workspace too.

8. A World Wall

World Map Wallpaper Love Maps On Ltd. Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Love Maps On Ltd.
Love Maps On Ltd.

If you like the idea of keeping an eye on the world, then this world wall makes for a fabulous and attractive wallpaper for your home office. Choose a colour that suits the style which your office is decorated in and make your space perfect.

9. Clever and Uncluttered

Cable-Tidy Home Office Desk Finoak LTD Study/officeDesks
Finoak LTD
Finoak LTD

Messy cables, phone chargers and laptop chargers will be a thing of the past with this clever cable organiser. It's a great way to hide all those tech accessories, keeping them out of sight and your home office tidy.

10. Think Green

Themenwoche: Industrial, Bloomon Deutschland Bloomon Deutschland Dining roomAccessories & decoration
Bloomon Deutschland
Bloomon Deutschland

Another simple way to spruce up your home office by adding some life is to include some vibrant flowers and greenery into the design. This will definitely glam up any dull and dreary workspace.

11. Magnetic Board

Industriedesign - Memoboards, Trash-art Trash-art Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Trash-art
Trash-art

Neaten your workspace and keep it organised with this adorable and funky magnetic board. This will definitely keep your home office uncluttered and tidy too. Now consider including some inspirational quotes and mementos into the design.

Do you have any other home office tips?

