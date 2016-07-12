11 Essential Home Office Accessories

With more and more employees opting to work from home, a designated work space in the house is a must. This means that if you don’t have an actual office or study area, you might have to work around the free spaces in your home. However, organisation and practicality is key and the homify team, with the help of some interior designers have compiled this Ideabook of 11 essentials for your home office. These tips will help you keep your space under control and always stay ahead of the curve.
Including some artwork into your home office can definitely transform the space. This is a fantastic way to add some personal style and characteristics into the room, by including design features that you enjoy you also improve productivity and ambiance. Make your art choice eye-catching!
A large clock above your desk will add a stylish edge to the office space, but also ensure that you can keep track on deadlines or that meeting with a potential new client.
A world globe in the office is a fascinating feature that definitely makes any home office regal and attractive, it signifies old world charm and a global approach to business too.
Desk organisation is a must for any home office. Consider style and functionality when making the decision of what desk will suit your home. It's also a great way of keeping track of your electronic and accessories and paperwork and will dedicate space for your work. The homify Guide To Organising Your Desk is a great read too.
Now if you have a favourite colour, or a shade that gets you inspired, consider including that in a colour-coordinated manner to your workspace, be it lamp or stationery, matching accessories are essential.
Never lose your pens, headphones or USB again… ensure that all your necessities are in one pen tray like this, it will keep your desk uncluttered while looking smart too. You will never lose valuable work time again searching for these items.
A desk with an eye-catching lamp makes an interesting and unique feature in your modern home office. Transform your office instantly with an unusual desk lamp that will illuminate your workspace too.
If you like the idea of keeping an eye on the world, then this world wall makes for a fabulous and attractive wallpaper for your home office. Choose a colour that suits the style which your office is decorated in and make your space perfect.
Messy cables, phone chargers and laptop chargers will be a thing of the past with this clever cable organiser. It's a great way to hide all those tech accessories, keeping them out of sight and your home office tidy.
Another simple way to spruce up your home office by adding some life is to include some vibrant flowers and greenery into the design. This will definitely glam up any dull and dreary workspace.
Neaten your workspace and keep it organised with this adorable and funky magnetic board. This will definitely keep your home office uncluttered and tidy too. Now consider including some inspirational quotes and mementos into the design.