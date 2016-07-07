​A Sleek And Sophisticated Family Home

How often do we showcase breathtaking designs and gorgeous structures here on homify? Every single day! And sometimes those designs are of such high quality that they even inspire an award or two – such as today’s discovery, which won the 2010 Viridian National Award for Creative Use of Glass in a Residential Interior.

Today on homify 360°, we meet up with a creation that had to be transformed in order to suit the living requirements of a young family with two small children. But if you are expecting less-than-stellar designs and your typical family-type layouts, then brace yourself: it is a contemporary marriage between raw concrete, timber, steel, and glass that conjures up a very modern house with a very sleek attitude.