A house that's the apple of your eye!

There is nothing more exciting than a home that exudes a bit of colour and personality, which is exactly what we are going to experience today in the form of this gorgeous design by homify professionals Design Studio 63.

This home, finished in a delicious apple green colour, is a piece of architecture that his homely, cutting-edge and trend-setting.

We are going to tour this space today and learn why adding a personal touch to a home can mean the difference between a boring and drab space and a house that makes the neighbours green with envy.

Let's take a look!