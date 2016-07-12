6 Simple ideas to decorate your hallway

Nearly every single house features a corridor or hallway, yet they often go unnoticed as they are disregarded as simply functional sections of the house. But have you ever thought about decorating your hallway?
They are long, wide, short or narrow, but regardless, there are so many ways you can decorate this part of the home.
Today at homify, we are going to examine six simple ideas that you can include in your home decor today. We assure you that at least one will stand out!
You'll simply love these ideas, brought to you by some of the top professionals in the industry!
Mirrors are an essential element in the hallways, providing both light and space at the same time.
According to the ancient practice of Feng Shui from ancient China, the key is to use your decor as a compass. A mirror on the wall is thus the perfect element to provide depth to the space.
A mirror also reflects light in the space or a natural decorative object, such as a plant.
If you choose a mirror with a frame, try and make it the same colour as the wall. We can see how wonderfully this works in this design.
This hallway glimmers with unique lamps—the ideal way to create a beautiful and interesting space! Nothing is more original than illuminating a hallway with trendy, modern and striking lamps.
These different lamps open up and brighten these small, closed corridors, creating an elegant and aesthetically pleasing look and feel.
Have a look through the homify hallway lighting products for inspiration for your own hallway!
If we opt for different decor elements that go hand in hand with one another, we have the ability to reinvent the entire space.
This is a good time to use wood, which adds freshness, a sense of the natural and versatility to a hallway. In fact, it works for any area of the home!
In this image, for example, we can see how wood has been used with glass in the hall, which combined with the marble floor, creates a very chic and design savvy space. With the soft lights embedded in the ceiling as well as the big vase of flowers and the pot plants, all of the materials are enhanced and come together in perfect harmony.
This is proof that simple can be the most charming.
Have you seen glass blocks like this before?
They are a wonderful choice for decorating narrow or very small spaces, as they gradually allow light from the outside to filter into this space. They also come in different shades, contrasting in subtle, cheerful and tropical lighting.
Ideally, you want to chose one or two colours or shades and alternate them so you can mix up the colour of this space visually.
When a minimalist style makes its presence in the hallway, the result can be very surprising.
In this image, the hallway doesn't seem too narrow thanks to the mirror covering the entire wall, which amplifies the white tones across the entire space.
The designers have also achieved a wave effect on the wall, thanks to the impressive use of plaster and cement. Once this design was created, the walls were painted white.
With a few, functional elements in ideal positions, you can achieve beautiful decor for your hallway.
Many bookworms love this idea!
If you want to utilise the space available to you in your hallway and if you are a faithful reader of books, then why not use the hallway of your house to store your books?
You can even take up the entire one wall of your corridor with a large shelf, especially if your hallway is wide. Your whole hallway can double up as a library!
All that you need are some pretty lamps that illuminate this space, which are also decorative elements in the design.
Your hallway decoration should not be overlooked!