6 Simple ideas to decorate your hallway

Nearly every single house features a corridor or hallway, yet they often go unnoticed as they are disregarded as simply functional sections of the house. But have you ever thought about decorating your hallway?

They are long, wide, short or narrow, but regardless, there are so many ways you can decorate this part of the home.

Today at homify, we are going to examine six simple ideas that you can include in your home decor today. We assure you that at least one will stand out!

You'll simply love these ideas, brought to you by some of the top professionals in the industry!