An Outstanding Tropical-themed Short-term Rental Studio Relies on Custom Design

The décor accessories were carefully chosen to enhance the warm ambience in the studio apartment. The rattan light fitting on the space-saving, wall-mounted bedside lamp complements the ash wood tones of the custom-made headboard perfectly.

The apartment interior design by Studio Do Cabo creates the perfect ambience, with equal measures of style and warmth, in the short-term rental studio. The unique elements make the design memorable without taking away the calmness that guests expect from a vacation rental. As with all their projects, the Studio Do Cabo team, headed by Lead Designer, Nikki Zigras, came up with an exceptional design that the client and guests at the rental love.