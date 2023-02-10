Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

An Outstanding Tropical-themed Short-term Rental Studio Relies on Custom Design

Sunita Vellapally Sunita Vellapally
The Flamingo, Studio Do Cabo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom
Loading admin actions …

Uniqueness is a key factor that makes for a memorable vacation. So, the success of a short-term rental apartment depends on it. But it’s not easy to achieve and requires the creative thinking of an interior designer within the client’s brief and budget. The professionals at Studio Do Cabo show us how it can be done in the beautiful tropical-themed short-term rental studio apartment in a resort location of Sea Point, Cape Town.

Flamingo highlight

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Table, Furniture, Property, Picture frame, Comfort, Orange, Television, Interior design, Lighting, Building
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The focal element of the studio décor is the custom-made flamingo wallpaper covering an entire wall, including the space behind the bed’s headboard and the backdrop of the television in the sitting area. The warm tones in the rest of the space were chosen to complement the wallpaper colours.

Colourful complements

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Furniture, Picture frame, Property, Building, Comfort, Decoration, Orange, Lighting, Interior design, Textile
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

This angle presents a different perspective of the studio apartment, with a view of the candy colours on the wall in the corner near the balcony door, where a cosy desk nook is located. The designers opted for sleek track lighting to keep the small space airy and bright, complementing the natural light invited through the glass doors leading to the balcony.

Monochromatic bath

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Mirror, Plumbing fixture, Property, Tap, Sink, White, Bathroom, Bathroom sink, Interior design, Purple
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The flamingo wallpaper extends to the bathroom. But, here, the pink tones are subtle, with fresh pale pink wall paint creating a stylish monochrome look. Clean lines throughout the bathroom elevate the airiness, creating a sense of spaciousness.

Warm tones for the bedroom

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Furniture, Flower, Comfort, Decoration, Wood, Textile, Orange, Picture frame, Interior design, Lighting
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The bedroom has warm hues that nod to nature in the tropical theme. The solid wood coffee table and green scatter cushions provide the perfect soothing contrast to the wallpaper colours.

Custom, space-saving headboard

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Furniture, Plant, Bird, Comfort, Wood, Orange, Interior design, Couch, Floor, Flooring
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The Ashwood headboard was custom-made with an integrated charging station to solve the limited space for bedside tables. The intelligent design allows Airbnb guests to charge their devices from the comfort of the bed, plugging them into the charging points behind their heads.

Cheerful corner

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Furniture, Light, Wood, Chair, Orange, Interior design, Floor, Line, Comfort, Flooring
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The compact desk nook installed in the corner of the living room has a splash of colour from the candy colour mural. A small desk with storage beneath the desktop and wall shelves above provides the perfect place to work or attend online meetings.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Natural materials

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The designers have used natural materials, such as marble, glass, and wood, to match the tropical theme. From coasters and vases to picture frames, everything highlights nature.

Matching decor accessories

The Flamingo Studio Do Cabo Master bedroom Pink Light, Wood, Orange, Lighting, Lamp, Interior design, Art, Wall, Material property, Shelving
Studio Do Cabo
Studio Do Cabo

The décor accessories were carefully chosen to enhance the warm ambience in the studio apartment. The rattan light fitting on the space-saving, wall-mounted bedside lamp complements the ash wood tones of the custom-made headboard perfectly.

The apartment interior design by Studio Do Cabo creates the perfect ambience, with equal measures of style and warmth, in the short-term rental studio. The unique elements make the design memorable without taking away the calmness that guests expect from a vacation rental. As with all their projects, the Studio Do Cabo team, headed by Lead Designer, Nikki Zigras, came up with an exceptional design that the client and guests at the rental love.

The “Arts and Crafts” Style of A Renovated Family Home
Which design element is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Highlights from our magazine

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks