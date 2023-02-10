An Outstanding Tropical-themed Short-term Rental Studio Relies on Custom Design

Uniqueness is a key factor that makes for a memorable vacation. So, the success of a short-term rental apartment depends on it. But it’s not easy to achieve and requires the creative thinking of an interior designer within the client’s brief and budget. The professionals at Studio Do Cabo show us how it can be done in the beautiful tropical-themed short-term rental studio apartment in a resort location of Sea Point, Cape Town.
The focal element of the studio décor is the custom-made flamingo wallpaper covering an entire wall, including the space behind the bed’s headboard and the backdrop of the television in the sitting area. The warm tones in the rest of the space were chosen to complement the wallpaper colours.
This angle presents a different perspective of the studio apartment, with a view of the candy colours on the wall in the corner near the balcony door, where a cosy desk nook is located. The designers opted for sleek track lighting to keep the small space airy and bright, complementing the natural light invited through the glass doors leading to the balcony.
The flamingo wallpaper extends to the bathroom. But, here, the pink tones are subtle, with fresh pale pink wall paint creating a stylish monochrome look. Clean lines throughout the bathroom elevate the airiness, creating a sense of spaciousness.
The bedroom has warm hues that nod to nature in the tropical theme. The solid wood coffee table and green scatter cushions provide the perfect soothing contrast to the wallpaper colours.
The Ashwood headboard was custom-made with an integrated charging station to solve the limited space for bedside tables. The intelligent design allows Airbnb guests to charge their devices from the comfort of the bed, plugging them into the charging points behind their heads.
The compact desk nook installed in the corner of the living room has a splash of colour from the candy colour mural. A small desk with storage beneath the desktop and wall shelves above provides the perfect place to work or attend online meetings.
The designers have used natural materials, such as marble, glass, and wood, to match the tropical theme. From coasters and vases to picture frames, everything highlights nature.
The décor accessories were carefully chosen to enhance the warm ambience in the studio apartment. The rattan light fitting on the space-saving, wall-mounted bedside lamp complements the ash wood tones of the custom-made headboard perfectly.
The apartment interior design by Studio Do Cabo creates the perfect ambience, with equal measures of style and warmth, in the short-term rental studio. The unique elements make the design memorable without taking away the calmness that guests expect from a vacation rental. As with all their projects, the Studio Do Cabo team, headed by Lead Designer, Nikki Zigras, came up with an exceptional design that the client and guests at the rental love.