​A Modern House In The Country

Not all of us are fond of the city life; some would rather retreat to the rural landscape for a more peaceful and quiet existence, where things like traffic, noisy neighbours, and pollution are foreign concepts.

Unfortunately, the city is where the money is, which means it’s not in everybody’s means to opt for a country life. But those who are lucky enough to have a weekend house in a lush landscape certainly enjoy its advantages – and today we discovery just such a house here on homify 360°.

A married couple who live in the hustle and bustle of central Tokyo, Japan, commissioned an expert architect to create an ultra modern residence in the middle of the green and flourishing countryside where they could enjoy their weekend breakaways.

Ready to take a look?