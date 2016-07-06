​Enjoying The Perfect Porch

Whether it’s summer or winter, a porch always presents a perfect spot where we can dream the afternoons away. Either with a glass of wine or a cup of tea, with a good book or your favourite jams on your iPod, with great company or with your creative daydreams… the porch/terrace offers up the ideal venue for whatever we choose to do with our time.

So, to serve as stylish inspiration for your own porch (or that one you’ve been thinking about adding to the house), find herewith 6 ideas to help stir those creative juices.