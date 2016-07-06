Your browser is out-of-date.

​Enjoying The Perfect Porch

Johannes van Graan
Dom pod Konstancinem, Chałupko Design
Whether it’s summer or winter, a porch always presents a perfect spot where we can dream the afternoons away. Either with a glass of wine or a cup of tea, with a good book or your favourite jams on your iPod, with great company or with your creative daydreams… the porch/terrace offers up the ideal venue for whatever we choose to do with our time.  

So, to serve as stylish inspiration for your own porch (or that one you’ve been thinking about adding to the house), find herewith 6 ideas to help stir those creative juices.

1. Exterior dining

Moderne recreatiewoning, Bongers Architecten
This terrace presents the ideal spot for some al fresco dining, whether it’s coffee and rusks, a hearty lunch, or a bottle of red wine served with dinner.

Fresh air, a surrounding garden, and a covered ceiling in case an unexpected drizzle makes its appearance. 

Need an architect or designer? How about a floorer or plumber? Our vast range of professionals is here to serve your needs, so check it out…

2. Pretty with a pergola

Oak Porch/ Veranda Eikenhout, Blok Meubel
Not bothered too much about rain or shine? Then how about opting for a pergola to go with your quaint little terrace? 

This wooden beauty fits the timber house like a glove, charmingly framing that exterior furniture set where friends/family can have a sit-down and catch up on the day’s events.

3. Stylishly separated

Voortuinen Mocking Hoveniers, Dutch Quality Gardens, Mocking Hoveniers
If, for whatever reason, you need to divide your porch/terrace into separate areas, you are spoiled for choice. Folding screens, railings, glass panes, potted plants, furniture… these, and more, can all make striking additions to a porch while simultaneously dividing it up into separates areas, similar to an interior open-floor design.

4. The perfect snoozing spot

Ibiza Style, Kabaz
Imagine the following scene: it’s the summer holiday, and you’re in need of a break from all the swimming, sunbathing, and socialising. You need a little fix-me-up nap to recharge your battery before tonight’s party.

The ideal resting location? How about this poolside terrace, complete with covered roof and plush bedding/pillows, where you can catch up on some zzz’s in style…

5. Creative cover

Dom pod Konstancinem, Chałupko Design
Enjoying the scenery that stretches out before the porch is great, yet sometimes a little cover is needed, whether it’s from the wind, harsh sunlight, slight drizzle, or prying eyes.

May we suggest the above example, then? Fabrics that are stylishly tied to those porch posts – even when not in use, they still add a certain something to the overall scene, making it just that tad more elegant and sophisticated.

6. Additional elements

Lounge set para terraza de la línea Beat de Wedgewood Furniture, Wedgewood Furniture
Having a neat little porch or terrace to enjoy is great, but what will you be adding to it to make that space yours? Furniture pieces, such as chairs and a table? Décor elements such as scatter cushions? How about a few potted plants or vases with fresh-cut flowers? 

There is no need to recreate your entire living room on the porch, but a touch of design and style can go a long way in creating a space that is relaxing, comfortable, and ultra stylish. 

Need some shade? These 10 Fantastic awnings for gardens and terraces might be perfect for you…

The Wooden Haven Home
What elements will you be adding to your porch to make it stylish? Share with us below...

