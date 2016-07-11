9 Creative Small Kitchen Designs

Precise planning and layout is the main way to design and decorate a compact kitchen. However, the important thing is to think about convenience when considering the placement of cabinets, storage, the sink and even appliances. A stylish kitchen needs to be functional and efficient. So, in this Ideabook the team at homify have consulted with interior designers, specialising in kitchens to bring you some fantastic small kitchen ideas that promise to make a big impact!
Small kitchens often have a lack of adequate space to prepare meals or even eat. This pull-out worktop solves the limited counterspace problem and is easily stowed too. Quite ingenious!
Consider adding a pop on neon to your dull and dreary kitchen walls for a great way to enhance the mood in your small kitchen. Neon colours have an illuminating effect too, so get highlighting.
Planning and placement of appliances in small kitchens requires a great deal of thought. Consider the most convenient and efficient locations for the appliances that will allow your kitchen to be productive and not cramped.
Compact kitchens require clever storage solutions that maximise the space available in the most skillful way. This drawer makes use of an awkward corner, that would have otherwise been unused. Now that is a great idea. But how about these: 6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions.
Using tempered glass for shelving in your home might just be the flowing and transparent decor that will bring an open and airy atmosphere to your kitchen. Consider switching out those old cupboard doors for open shelves and your small kitchen will see new light.
Just because you don't always require a larger kitchen table doesn't mean it shouldn't be an option. This pull-out dining table makes an informal dining area fashionable and stylish, but because it isn't permanent you save space.
Smaller kitchens often have another problem… the lack of storage space. Using freestanding shelves for crockery and accessories might just be the best solution.
Bright recessed lights that create a spacious atmosphere are a must-have in any compact kitchen, but choose indirect lighting to create a fabulous and well-lit kitchen.
Built-in furniture is a great way to enhance the space available in a small kitchen. This space can be used as workspace, home office and eating area.