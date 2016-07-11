Your browser is out-of-date.

9 Creative Small Kitchen Designs

Aqeelah Bawa-Osman
homify KitchenTables & chairs
Precise planning and layout is the main way to design and decorate a compact kitchen. However, the important thing is to think about convenience when considering the placement of cabinets, storage, the sink and even appliances. A stylish kitchen needs to be functional and efficient. So, in this Ideabook the team at homify have consulted with interior designers, specialising in kitchens to bring you some fantastic small kitchen ideas that promise to make a big impact!

1. Expanding Worktop

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS Schmidt Palmers Green Kitchen
Schmidt Palmers Green

NEW! 2015 Kitchen: PORTLAND + ARCOS

Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green
Schmidt Palmers Green

Small kitchens often have a lack of adequate space to prepare meals or even eat. This pull-out worktop solves the limited counterspace problem and is easily stowed too. Quite ingenious!

2. Neon Effect

Gelbe Küche, Berlin Interior Design Berlin Interior Design Kitchen
Berlin Interior Design

Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design
Berlin Interior Design

Consider adding a pop on neon to your dull and dreary kitchen walls for a great way to enhance the mood in your small kitchen. Neon colours have an illuminating effect too, so get highlighting.

3. Layout of Appliances

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn, Baltic Design Shop Baltic Design Shop Kitchen Grey
Baltic Design Shop

Skandinavisch Einrichten in einem alten Holzhaus in Tallinn

Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop
Baltic Design Shop

Planning and placement of appliances in small kitchens requires a great deal of thought. Consider the most convenient and efficient locations for the appliances that will allow your kitchen to be productive and not cramped.

4. Clever Drawers

Harbourside kitchen, Tim Jasper Tim Jasper Kitchen
Tim Jasper

Harbourside kitchen

Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper
Tim Jasper

Compact kitchens require clever storage solutions that maximise the space available in the most skillful way. This drawer makes use of an awkward corner, that would have otherwise been unused. Now that is a great idea. But how about these: 6 Smart Kitchen Storage Solutions.

5. Some Transparency

Peponi House STUDIO [D] TALE Kitchen
STUDIO [D] TALE

Peponi House

STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE
STUDIO [D] TALE

Using tempered glass for shelving in your home might just be the flowing and transparent decor that will bring an open and airy atmosphere to your kitchen. Consider switching out those old cupboard doors for open shelves and your small kitchen will see new light.

6. The Hidden Table

homify KitchenTables & chairs
homify

homify
homify
homify

Just because you don't always require a larger kitchen table doesn't mean it shouldn't be an option. This pull-out dining table makes an informal dining area fashionable and stylish, but because it isn't permanent you save space.

7. Other Storage

Kitchen update, Hege in France Hege in France Kitchen
Hege in France

Kitchen update

Hege in France
Hege in France
Hege in France

Smaller kitchens often have another problem… the lack of storage space. Using freestanding shelves for crockery and accessories might just be the best solution.

8. Some Illumination

homify Modern kitchen
homify

homify
homify
homify

Bright recessed lights that create a spacious atmosphere are a must-have in any compact kitchen, but choose indirect lighting to create a fabulous and well-lit kitchen.

9. Useful Space

新松戸の家, 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 加藤將己／将建築設計事務所 KitchenBench tops
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所
加藤將己／将建築設計事務所

Built-in furniture is a great way to enhance the space available in a small kitchen. This space can be used as workspace, home office and eating area.

The Bright Yellow Family Home
Which small kitchen ideas would you use in your home?

