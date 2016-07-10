7 Marvellous Modern Dining Rooms

In older homes the kitchen, living room and dining room were all separate formal areas that had their own requirements and rules. However, with modern homes being a lot smaller than their predecessors, the dining room in all its glory has fallen at the way side. In this Ideabook, we look at interesting ideas to revive that tradition of enjoying a good meal in a fantastic setting. These inspirational dining rooms are sure to get your interior design creative juices flowing.
This stylish dining room is a great place to sit back and enjoy good company, make new memories or even celebrate a special occasion. The atmosphere is comfortable, cosy and absolutely welcoming too.
Elegant lighting is key in any interior design project and this dining room is spacious, attractive and lively as a result! Experts say that by combining different yet suitable types of lighting, the dining room can be pleasing on the eye, while having a warm appeal too.
Smaller homes don’t often have space for a formal dining room, the alternative an open plan setting, where the kitchen, living and dining rooms are situated in one space. With this is mind, the kitchen of this home has an adorable, informal dining area great for those intimate dinner parties.
A rustic style dining room is a classic and tasteful design option for any home. It gives the homeowner and visitors a décor option that is aesthetically pleasing and usable too. The neutral colours, textures and plenty of natural sunlight make this dining room perfect.
Sometimes the best way to make your dining room look unbelievable is by breaking tradition and opting for a few different yet vibrant style choices. Considering a variety of chairs for your dining room makes the space a great shabby chic inspiration for your home. Vintage and retro styling definitely create an interesting combination.
Usually neutral and warm colours are the perfect way to decorate a dining room, but with personal style choices and vibrant colours available on the market, a dining room with a bright colour might not be such a bad thing after all. It definitely looks trendy too.
Style choices such as this are a great way to make your dining room look interesting and gorgeous. This large wooden dining room table in a natural and neutral colour is the perfect piece to suit this chic and creative space. Here are some more: Delicious Ideas For Your Dining Table.